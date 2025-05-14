How to get New Land Beyond - Destiny 2 Here's how to unlock the New Land Beyond Sniper Rifle and where to find your shiny new Exotic in Destiny 2.

Remember No Land Beyond from Destiny? Well now it’s here in Destiny 2 in the form of New Land Beyond. This thing packs a punch, and continues to pack an even bigger punch until your Guardian dies. Here’s how to get New Land Beyond and where to actually find it once you unlock it.

How to get New Land Beyond

You will receive New Land Beyond if you purchase the Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition of Destiny 2. This is one of the instant-unlock class of weapons, similar to Quicksilver Storm and Tessellation. If you do not want to get the Ultimate Edition, you will need to wait until The Edge of Fate releases in July. Check out our Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate pre-order guide to see what other goodies you get.

You will find New Land Beyond in the Special Deliveries kiosk at the tower.

Source: Shacknews

For those that get the Ultimate Edition, you will not find New Land Beyond in your Collections screen. Instead, New Land Beyond is at the Special Deliveries kiosk at the Tower, behind Rahool the Cryptarch. This is where you find all the stuff you receive for pre-orders or special editions of the game.

Once you collect New Land Beyond from the kiosk, it will then be added to your Exotic Weapons list in the Collections screen. You can redeem it from here at any time for a handful of in-game currency.

With New Land Beyond unlocked, get out there and enjoy what is shaping up to be an extremely powerful Sniper Rifle. If you’re able to take advantage of its perks, you’ll find it melts bosses with ease. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more on Bungie’s ongoing shooter.