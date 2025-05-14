New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get the Mad Dog emblem - Destiny 2

Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

Destiny 2 has a ton of customization options for players and one of the most popular to collect are emblems. There’s a new one on the block and it is called Mad Dog. If you want to get the Mad Dog emblem you’re going to need to spend a bit of time not playing Destiny 2, or at least multitasking.

How to get the Mad Dog emblem

You get the Mad Dog emblem by watching one hour of a Destiny 2 livestream. This is only available from May 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET until May 16 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 a.m. ET. During this timeframe, visit any of the participating channels and watch at least 60 minutes of gameplay to unlock it.

mad dog emblem destiny 2

Source: Destiny Emblem Collector

Now, you will need to ensure you have your Bungie ID and Twitch account linked together. This will allow you to get Destiny 2 Twitch Drops now and in the future whenever Bungie does more campaigns. It will also let you get Marathon Twitch Drops, in the event Bungie opts to do those for its extraction shooter.

Once you watch the required one hour, claim the reward on Twitch and then find your Mad Dog emblem in your collection. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with the game and our guide on all emblem codes to get any you missed.

