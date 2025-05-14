Valve issues statement refuting claims of a Steam data security breach
According to Valve, this was a leak, with the company looking into its origin.
Valve has officially acknowledged reports of a potential Steam data security breach. The company states that the event was not a breach of Steam systems and was in fact a leak of old text messages.
On May 14, 2025, reports were circulating that Valve had suffered a security breach on its platform Steam. Valve has released a statement refuting the claim, stating that it was actually a leak, and that it is currently investigating. The full statement follows.
You may have seen reports of leaks of older text messages that had previously been sent to Steam customers. We have examined the leak sample and have determined this was NOT a breach of Steam systems.
We’re still digging into the source of the leak, which is compounded by the fact that any SMS messages are unencrypted in transit, and routed through multiple providers on the way to your phone.
The leak consisted of older text messages that included one-time codes that were only valid for 15-minute time frames and the phone numbers they were sent to. The leaked data did not associate the phone numbers with a Steam account, password information, payment information or other personal data. Old text messages cannot be used to breach the security of your Steam account, and whenever a code is used to change your Steam email or password using SMS, you will receive a confirmation via email and/or Steam secure messages.
You do not need to change your passwords or phone numbers as a result of this event. It is a good reminder to treat any account security messages that you have not explicitly requested as suspicious. We recommend regularly checking your Steam account security at any time at
https://store.steampowered.com/account/authorizeddevices
We also recommend setting up the Steam Mobile Authenticator if you haven’t already, as it gives us the best way to send secure messages about your account and your account’s safety.
The news of the data breach surfaced on social media. User Mellow_Online1 made a post outlining what was thought to have occurred. This included an alleged 89 million user records being breached with the dataset being sold for over $5,000.
While there is no security breach or compromised data, Valve reminds users that it’s always worth being suspicious of unprompted security messages. Now might be a good time to ensure you have all the barriers in place to protect your Steam accounts. For more on Valve, check out our topic page.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Valve issues statement refuting claims of a Steam data security breach