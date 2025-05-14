New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Valve issues statement refuting claims of a Steam data security breach

According to Valve, this was a leak, with the company looking into its origin.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Valve
1

Valve has officially acknowledged reports of a potential Steam data security breach. The company states that the event was not a breach of Steam systems and was in fact a leak of old text messages.

On May 14, 2025, reports were circulating that Valve had suffered a security breach on its platform Steam. Valve has released a statement refuting the claim, stating that it was actually a leak, and that it is currently investigating. The full statement follows.

You may have seen reports of leaks of older text messages that had previously been sent to Steam customers. We have examined the leak sample and have determined this was NOT a breach of Steam systems.

We’re still digging into the source of the leak, which is compounded by the fact that any SMS messages are unencrypted in transit, and routed through multiple providers on the way to your phone.

The leak consisted of older text messages that included one-time codes that were only valid for 15-minute time frames and the phone numbers they were sent to. The leaked data did not associate the phone numbers with a Steam account, password information, payment information or other personal data. Old text messages cannot be used to breach the security of your Steam account, and whenever a code is used to change your Steam email or password using SMS, you will receive a confirmation via email and/or Steam secure messages.

You do not need to change your passwords or phone numbers as a result of this event. It is a good reminder to treat any account security messages that you have not explicitly requested as suspicious. We recommend regularly checking your Steam account security at any time at

https://store.steampowered.com/account/authorizeddevices

We also recommend setting up the Steam Mobile Authenticator if you haven’t already, as it gives us the best way to send secure messages about your account and your account’s safety.

The news of the data breach surfaced on social media. User Mellow_Online1 made a post outlining what was thought to have occurred. This included an alleged 89 million user records being breached with the dataset being sold for over $5,000.


Source: MellowOnline1

While there is no security breach or compromised data, Valve reminds users that it’s always worth being suspicious of unprompted security messages. Now might be a good time to ensure you have all the barriers in place to protect your Steam accounts. For more on Valve, check out our topic page.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola