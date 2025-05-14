How to do Stephanie Vaquer's Devil's Kiss move - WWE 2K25 Stephanie Vaquer's Devil's Kiss is in WWE 2K25's New Wave DLC pack, but it's not in the move list where you'd expect to find it.

WWE 2K25’s New Wave DLC is here, featuring the Motor City Machine Guns, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and a to-be-announced celebrity guest. If you’re a fan of Vaquer, you’re probably wondering how to do her popular Devil’s Kiss signature move. Don’t worry—it’s in the game, but it’s a little tricky to find.

How to do Stephanie Vaquer’s Devil’s Kiss

Even though Stephanie Vaquer’s Devil’s Kiss is one of her signature moves in real life, the game doesn’t include it in her list of Signature Moves or Finishers. An odd choice, to be sure. Instead, you have to do it from behind an opponent while they’re in a sitting position.

To get your opponent to sit up, take them down with a snapmare by getting up close and flicking the right analog stick up. You’ll snap them down to the ground and leave them sitting. Next, press grapple (circle on PS5 or B on Xbox Series X|S) to grab them. Vaquer will execute the Devil’s Kiss, giving you a front-row seat to her face-pounding move.

Stephanie Vaquer performs the Devil's Kiss move.

And that’s all there is to it! Now that you know how to perform the Devil’s Kiss with Stephanie Vaquer, check out the Shacknews WWE 2K25 topics page for more information, such as our review of the game. “WWE 2K25 is a banner year for the franchise,” I wrote in my review. “It’s easily the most refined entry yet, bursting with ways to play and the series’ largest roster to date, which is sure to please virtually everyone no matter which era of wrestling you prefer.”