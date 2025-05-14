New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

SNK Corporation CEO Kenji Matsubara transitions to advisory role

The Chairman of SNK's board will take the role of interim CEO as the company sorts out its next official appointee to the position.
TJ Denzer
Image via SNK
2

A major shake-up is happening in the leadership at SNK Corporation. Kenji Matsubara, CEO of the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves developer, will step down from the position and transfer to an advisory role. In the meantime, the Chairman of the Board will act as the interim CEO of the company while a suitable candidate for the role is determined.

The SNK Corporation announced the details of the CEO transition in a press release posted on the company’s website this week. There, the company lays out the details of the transition:

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves in which ninja boy Hokutomaru fights police officer Kevin Rian in the South Town Zoo.
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves was released at the end of April, just before CEO Kenji Matsubara's exit from the role.
Source: SNK

SNK Corporation just released Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves in April, which was received well among critics, including here at Shacknews. Unfortunately, sales reports from Famitsu in Japan, and data from SteamDB about the game’s PC player count, don’t speak highly of sales or attention for the game since its release. While SNK’s statement doesn’t paint Fatal Fury’s release as related to the leadership transition, it’s difficult to imagine the two matters are unrelated.

Regardless, the transition will be effective immediately as SNK goes searching for its new CEO. Stay tuned to the SNK topic as we watch for further updates.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

