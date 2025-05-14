New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

eToro (ETOR) stock jumps 28.85% on IPO's first day of trading

The stock brokerage and crypto exchange platform saw shares jump after a round of funding pushed its IPO well above its expected range in its NASDAQ debut.
TJ Denzer
Image via Apple
1

Stock brokerage and crypto trade app eToro (ETOR) made a huge splash as it debuted on the NASDAQ today following a surge of funding for its initial public offering. After raising almost $310 million for its IPO, the company’s stock opened at over 30 percent over its IPO, pushing its market cap to around $5.6 billion.

eToro made its NASDAQ debut this week, coming in hot with a successful round of funding ahead of its IPO, as reported by CNBC. The stock price opened at $69.69 per share on Wednesday, up over 34 percent against its IPO, and managed to hold that stride at around $67.90 per share by the end of the day.

Yahoo Finance chart of eToro (ETOR) stock on its first day of trading on May 14, 2025.
eToro (ETOR) stock was up almost 30 percent from its IPO by the close of its first day on the NASDAQ.
Source: Yahoo Finance

The eToro company sold about 6 million shares of stock at around $52 a piece, which was also above an expected range of $46 to $50 per share. At the time of the initial IPO, eToro’s market cap was roughly around $4.2 billion. Investors have looked at eToro as an exciting competitor to similarly public stock trade app Robinhood, which is perhaps best known for artificially freezing trade of GameStop stock, and having to pay a $70 million penalty for it. Chaotic market conditions have allegedly slowed down IPO interest in the current climate, so eToro’s first day success has been met with optimism.

As the company closes its first day on a high note, eToro may be a group worth watching in the trade space. Stay tuned to our Market News topic for more updates and stories in tech and gaming investment.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

