A Riders Republic movie is in the works The Riders Republic movie is being helmed by the directors of the last two Bad Boys movies.

Riders Republic, Ubisoft’s extreme sports game from 2021, is joining the list of video games receiving film adaptations. It’s being produced at French production company Gaumont in association with Ubisoft. The project is currently being shopped around at the Cannes Film Festival.

Deadline reported the news of a Riders Republic movie this morning. It’ll be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the duo behind the last two Bad Boys movies. Not much is known about the project, but the announcement says that it will “capture [the] action, with humor and spectacular stunts on the snow-covered slopes of the Alps.”



Source: Ubisoft

Riders Republic was released by Ubisoft in 2021 and lets players participate in a variety of sports including biking, skiing, snowboarding, and wingsuiting. We actually enjoyed it quite a bit in our review.

Adil and Bilall have history in directing thrilling action sequences, so we can expect them to apply those skills to the extreme sports of Riders Republic. For more on the video games getting adapted into movies and shows, stick with us here at Shacknews.