A Riders Republic movie is in the works

The Riders Republic movie is being helmed by the directors of the last two Bad Boys movies.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Riders Republic, Ubisoft’s extreme sports game from 2021, is joining the list of video games receiving film adaptations. It’s being produced at French production company Gaumont in association with Ubisoft. The project is currently being shopped around at the Cannes Film Festival.

Deadline reported the news of a Riders Republic movie this morning. It’ll be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the duo behind the last two Bad Boys movies. Not much is known about the project, but the announcement says that it will “capture [the] action, with humor and spectacular stunts on the snow-covered slopes of the Alps.”

Characters riding bicycles towards the camera.

Source: Ubisoft

Riders Republic was released by Ubisoft in 2021 and lets players participate in a variety of sports including biking, skiing, snowboarding, and wingsuiting. We actually enjoyed it quite a bit in our review.

Adil and Bilall have history in directing thrilling action sequences, so we can expect them to apply those skills to the extreme sports of Riders Republic. For more on the video games getting adapted into movies and shows, stick with us here at Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

