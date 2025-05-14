Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is expected to launch before April 2026 In Ubisoft's latest financial report, it expects the delayed Sands of Time remake to launch before the end of its latest fiscal year in March 2026.

It’s been almost a year since we learned anything new about Ubisoft’s much anticipated, but multiple times delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake. With Ubisoft reporting on its latest earnings results, it was high time we heard something, and it wasn’t much, but Ubisoft has shared confidence in The Sands of Time releasing in within its next fiscal year. That means we should see the game launch before March 31, 2026.

These small details were revealed in Ubisoft’s Full Year 2024-2025 results, posted on its investor relations website this week. On page 5 of its report, Ubisoft speaks to the slate of games it expects to have launched before FY 2026 comes to a close on March 31, 2026:

The FY2025-26 guidance will benefit from strong back-catalog that will notably rely on Assassin’s Creed Shadows and the release of Siege X which is expected to strongly grow franchise net bookings, regular partnerships as well as the following line-up: Anno 117: Pax Romana, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, Rainbow Six® Mobile and The Division® Resurgence. Other titles will be announced at a later stage.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was announced in 2020 and has been through a rollercoaster of a development process since.

Source: Ubisoft

This marks the first we’ve heard anything concrete about the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake in almost a year. The last update we’d been given was that the game was being delayed to sometime in 2026. Before that, Ubisoft had moved the game between developers and it was looking grim to the point that the group had to assert that was still in development.

With this update, it seems Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is back on the menu. As we watch for new details and more concrete information, stay tuned to the Ubisoft topic here at Shacknews for updates.