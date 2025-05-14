Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition brings all of the game's kontent together in one set All of the Kombat Pack 1 and 2 characters, skins, the Khaos Reigns story expansion, and more come together in this new bundle.

Mortal Kombat 1 has been kicking around for more than a year, and it has a lot of extended content past the base game to show for it. Now, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. are packing it together in one big bundle that includes pretty much everything since launch. The Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition is out today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. shared the details of Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition in a new trailer this week. The game’s website also give an overview of what’s included in each edition, including the Definitive Edition.

The Definitive Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 includes the following perks:

Khaos Reigns Expansion Story Content

Kombat Pack 1 and 2 Characters (12 characters)

Shang Tsung pre-order bonus

MK2 Movie Skin Pack (5 skins)

Tournament Liu Kang Skin

6 Premier Skins (4 from Kahos Reigns Pre-Order + 2 More)

1250 Dragon Krystal Pack

Kameo Unlock Pack + Havik Character Unlock

It’s a huge collection and likely the fastest track to getting up to date if you want to get into Mortal Kombat 1. If you have the base game and want to upgrade, NetherRealm even offers an upgrade package as opposed to buying the whole game again.

With Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition out, stay tuned to the Mortal Kombat series topic for more updates and news.