New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All Telephone Booth locations - Fortnite

Need to make a phone call in Fortnite?
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

Telephone booths are old technology at this point in time, but Fortnite is keeping them alive. With the return of Star Wars to the game for the Galactic Battle season, the telephone booths have turned, allowing us to don a disguise and try to blend in with the Empire. You may need to track them down for various quests, so here is every phone booth currently on the island.

Where to find all telephone booths in Fortnite

All telephone booth locations in Fortnite
Source: Shacknews

There are currently ten telephone booths spread out around the island, often quite near to Imperial-controlled areas. To use a phone booth, just walk up and interact with it. You will step inside for a moment and come back out wearing a Stormtrooper outfit. There are a few moments where you cannot control your character, so make sure that nobody else is around before you use it.

The main advantage to this is that all the Stormtroopers guarding places like Vader's hideout will ignore you, but remember that the disguise breaks the moment you take damage. If that happens while surrounded by them, you will know all about it, and it is likely that even the famously bad aim of the Imperial troops won't save you.

If any more telephone booths get added to the island, we will be sure to update this map.

Be sure to check out our Fortnite page for more helpful guides.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola