All Telephone Booth locations - Fortnite Need to make a phone call in Fortnite?

Telephone booths are old technology at this point in time, but Fortnite is keeping them alive. With the return of Star Wars to the game for the Galactic Battle season, the telephone booths have turned, allowing us to don a disguise and try to blend in with the Empire. You may need to track them down for various quests, so here is every phone booth currently on the island.

Where to find all telephone booths in Fortnite

There are currently ten telephone booths spread out around the island, often quite near to Imperial-controlled areas. To use a phone booth, just walk up and interact with it. You will step inside for a moment and come back out wearing a Stormtrooper outfit. There are a few moments where you cannot control your character, so make sure that nobody else is around before you use it.

The main advantage to this is that all the Stormtroopers guarding places like Vader's hideout will ignore you, but remember that the disguise breaks the moment you take damage. If that happens while surrounded by them, you will know all about it, and it is likely that even the famously bad aim of the Imperial troops won't save you.

If any more telephone booths get added to the island, we will be sure to update this map.

