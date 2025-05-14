Capcom Fighting Collection 2 review: A buffet of brawling's best

The Capcom Fighting Collections, Arcade Classics, Beat 'Em Up Bundles, and more have been pretty good up to this point, but there’s still so many amazing Capcom games and fighters that haven’t been available in reasonable form up to this point. Fortunately, another basket of gems is almost here in the form of the Capcom Fighting Collection 2. This is a collection of both Capcom Vs SNK games, both Power Stone games, Plasma Sword, Project Justice, Capcom Fighting Evolution, and even Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER. It’s an amazing collection - easily my favorite Capcom’s done so far and it plays like a dream compilation for the most part.

As mentioned above, we’ve got quite a collection of games here in Capcom Fighting Collection 2. Here’s the official rundown of games included:

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Project Justice

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Out of all of these, Capcom vs. SNK 2 was easily the one I’ve been waiting to see the most, and I’m pretty happy with it here. I’ve long regarded it as my favorite fighter of all time and one of the most pivotal in my life, and it holds up in this collection. The only thing I’m not thrilled about is, as other players pointed out in preview, there are small changes to the game in Ranked. Roll Cancel can be done offline, but not in Ranked Matches, and I just kind of thinks that’s silly considering how heavy it played into the meta. That’s part of the history to me, although I appreciate it still being there offline.

The part that makes this collection stand above the rest for me is the mix of very unserious and chill fighting games alongside the highly technical stuff. Power Stone and Power Stone 2 are absolute party games and I’m so thrilled we have good rollback netcode to be able to take these games online. Power Stone in general can feel like chaos on the level of Super Smash Bros. with items, but boy howdy is it just fun to brawl it out against the computer or friends, online or off. Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein feels similarly silly, but it’s got such over-the-top mechanics and characters that I’m glad it’s here. Capcom Fighting Evolution? Well, that game was kind of a hot mess of characters from clashing systems being shoved into the same game, but it's preserved here with all of its mess, for better or worse.

As has become the standard at this point, Capcom has brought a wealth of extras outside of the games. Different versions of the titles based on regions are included, as is a Museum and Gallery of concept art, special illustrations, and a jukebox mode, which provides a lot of fun history and some of the best music in Capcom’s arcade history. There are also a number of ease-of-access options to help newcomers enjoy every part of this collection, such as one-button supers and specials, training modes, and other features to help new players learn how to play.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is easily my favorite of the Capcom bundles so far, and a big part of that is simply the game selection. This legitimately feels like there’s something for everyone and it all plays in solid form with a bevy of quality-of-life features. There are small things I wish weren’t changed in ways that can’t be adjusted, but it doesn’t keep the majority of this collection from being an absolute feast of Capcom’s most delightful arcade titles. Whether you’ve played these games before or are cracking them open for the first time, you’re in for a treat, especially if you bring some friends along.

This review is based on PlayStation 5 copy of the game provided by the publisher. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in May 15, 2025.