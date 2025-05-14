Sony announces $1.7 billion share buyback program Sony is the latest tech company to conduct a pricey round of share buybacks.

One of the more common financial trends among big companies is stock buybacks. Sometimes referred to as share repurchases, this is the act of a company buying its own stock back from investors, typically to increase value and return ownership to itself. Sony just released its latest round of earnings, and confirmed that it’ll be conducting its own buyback, to the tune of $1.7 billion.

Sony published a press release to announce its stock buyback. With Sony having a $151 billion market cap, this buyback represents roughly one percent of the company’s stock. In the press release, they explain the reason for the repurchasing.



The following facility has been established for the purpose of enabling Sony to flexibly repurchase its own shares in consideration of factors such as opportunities for strategic investment, Sony’s financial condition and the price of its common stock as part of improving capital efficiency and implementing capital policy according to the business environment.

Stock buybacks continue to be a popular tool in the belts of major corporations. Earlier this month, Electronic Arts announced that it spent $2.5 billion on share buybacks in FY25. Apple conducts buybacks nearly every quarter.