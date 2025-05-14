New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony announces $1.7 billion share buyback program

Sony is the latest tech company to conduct a pricey round of share buybacks.
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
One of the more common financial trends among big companies is stock buybacks. Sometimes referred to as share repurchases, this is the act of a company buying its own stock back from investors, typically to increase value and return ownership to itself. Sony just released its latest round of earnings, and confirmed that it’ll be conducting its own buyback, to the tune of $1.7 billion.

Sony published a press release to announce its stock buyback. With Sony having a $151 billion market cap, this buyback represents roughly one percent of the company’s stock. In the press release, they explain the reason for the repurchasing.

The PlayStation symbols

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stock buybacks continue to be a popular tool in the belts of major corporations. Earlier this month, Electronic Arts announced that it spent $2.5 billion on share buybacks in FY25. Apple conducts buybacks nearly every quarter.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

