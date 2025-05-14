New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony has sold over 77 million PS5 consoles since launch in 2020

Sales of the PS5 slowed this past quarter compared to previous periods.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
1

Sony Interactive Entertainment published its Q4 2024 earnings report this morning, providing new details about nearly every aspect of its business. This included gaming and an update on the PS5 console. The PS5 sold 2.8 million units during Q4, bringing the console’s lifetime sales to 77 million.

Sony provided the latest figure for PS5 sales in its latest earnings report. In Q4, Sony sold 2.8 million PlayStation 5s. Here’s how that number compares to other quarters in the 2024 fiscal year:

  • Q4: 2.8
  • Q3: 9.5
  • Q2: 3.8
  • Q1: 2.4
A close up shot of the top of a PS5 console.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

This brings the full-year sales number to 18.5 million units. Q4 2023 saw Sony sell 4.5 million units, with last year’s total sales amounting to 20.8 million. Q3 sales were bolstered by the holiday season, so there’s usually an expected drop moving into Q4. There’s also been a lull in major releases from PlayStation Studios, with the next major title set to arrive with Death Stranding 2: On The Beach next month.

Sony, like most tech companies, is also grappling with the looming threat of tariffs and their impact on the global economy. In speaking to investors, CFO Lin Tao said that the company is diversifying its supply chain away from China.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

