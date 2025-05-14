Sony CFO Lin Tao says the PlayStation 'supply chain has been diversified' away from, China Tao shared that PlayStation consoles and peripherals are being produced in four countries as the company aims to establish a rotating three months of inventory.

This week, Sony shared its fiscal year-end earnings results, as well as guidance and forecasts for the future of the company. This came with a presentation in which it addressed its PlayStation console and peripheral supply chain. Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao spoke to the matter, sharing that Sony has diversified its supply chain priorities outside China with the goal of having three months worth of inventory on hand for sale.

CFO Lin Tao shared these statements on the matter of PlayStation supply during the investor presentation and Q&A that accompanied its full-year earnings results for the period ending on March 31, 2025. When asked about how PlayStation’s supply chain will be affected by the chaotic global economy, Lin Tao had this to say:

PlayStation and the peripherals are being produced in four countries. China has high ratio, yes that’s true, but the supply chain has been diversified, and it’s not just China. There are other countries in which it’s going to be produced… The inventory for three months distribution is the image.

Sony CFO Lin Tao says the PS5 "supply chain has been diversified" away from China. "There are other countries... in which it's going to be produced." #Sony #PS5 #Tariffs



[image or embed] — Shacknews (@shacknews.com) May 14, 2025 at 4:34 AM

With the United States and the Trump administration continuing to clash with China over tariffs and trade, many companies have been cautious with their forecasts for their quarters ahead. There are also a number of companies attempting to make major moves to circumvent the affects of said tariffs. While they eventually happened, Nintendo was forced to delay Switch 2 pre-orders to analyze the possible effects of Trump’s tariffs.

It would seem PlayStation is the latest to make moves around uncertain global economic times. Stay tuned to our earnings topic as we continue to report on various companies quarterly and full-year results.