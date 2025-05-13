New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update Ver. 3.0.4 patch notes

The May 13, 2025 patch notes for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fix audio sync issues and disappearing coins.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
1

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is about to have a new member in its family but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from supporting it. Today, the Big N released Ver. 3.0.4 for the decade old title. Take a look at the patch notes below.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe patch notes Ver. 3.0.4

Wario and Waluigi racing

Source: Nintendo

Version 3.0.4 for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released on May 13, 2025. The following patch notes were made available via the official Nintendo support site.

General

  • Fixed issue where, when playing “3DS Music Park” during Time Trials and the player opened and closed the pause menu over and over, the timing of the “notes” jumping lost sync with the background music and ghost data that was registered would start not playing correctly.
    • The timing of the “notes” jumping still loses sync with the background music when opening and closing the menu even after applying updated data, but they will jump at correct timing when the ghost data plays.
    • Ghost data for “3DS Music Park” that was created in Ver.3.0.3. or earlier cannot be uploaded.
    • Ghost data that has this problem occur may be deleted without prior notice from “Online Ghosts.”
  • Fixed issue where coins thrown by spectators disappear before they fall onto the course in “N64 Rainbow Road.”

Those are your patch notes for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ver. 3.0.4. Be sure to keep an eye on our Nintendo page as we continue to cover the company’s products. You’ll also want to watch our Mario Kart World page for the latest news on the upcoming title.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola