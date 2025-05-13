Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update Ver. 3.0.4 patch notes The May 13, 2025 patch notes for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fix audio sync issues and disappearing coins.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is about to have a new member in its family but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from supporting it. Today, the Big N released Ver. 3.0.4 for the decade old title. Take a look at the patch notes below.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe patch notes Ver. 3.0.4



Source: Nintendo

General

Fixed issue where, when playing “3DS Music Park” during Time Trials and the player opened and closed the pause menu over and over, the timing of the “notes” jumping lost sync with the background music and ghost data that was registered would start not playing correctly. The timing of the “notes” jumping still loses sync with the background music when opening and closing the menu even after applying updated data, but they will jump at correct timing when the ghost data plays. Ghost data for “3DS Music Park” that was created in Ver.3.0.3. or earlier cannot be uploaded. Ghost data that has this problem occur may be deleted without prior notice from “Online Ghosts.”

Fixed issue where coins thrown by spectators disappear before they fall onto the course in “N64 Rainbow Road.”

Those are your patch notes for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ver. 3.0.4.