All secrets in the Holy City of Aratum - Doom: The Dark Ages There are nine secrets to find in the Holy City of Aratum in Doom: The Dark Ages.

The Holy City of Aratum has nine secrets for players to find in Doom: The Dark Ages. This is the first mission that introduces the Slayer’s mighty dragon. There are no secrets during the tutorial part, so continue until you get to the city.

The main city is where things get a bit different in Doom. This is an open-world-ish section where you can pick which objective you go to first.

Secret 1



Source: Shacknews



This secret is found in the middle of the city, far below the Hell Carrier. Fly down to find two giant demons. The weapon skin is in the curving tunnel around the red key. Drop down to the lower level and find the broke bit of wall that leads to some gold and eventually the skin.

Secret 2



Source: Shacknews



This last secret requires the red key found below the middle part of the city (same place you found the weapon skin mentioned above). Stand on the green button and throw your shield at the cross to lower the platform into the water.



Source: Shacknews

Swim down and look for the wheel you can use to lower the water. Break the lock near the key, grab it, use the jump pad, and unlock the gate to get your ruby and gold.

Secret 3



Source: Shacknews



This secret can be found on the Hell Carrier to the right of the city. Near the Shrine, look for the gold that leads to a hole in the ground. Drop down to find some cultists and a stack of gold with health and shield. Leave the area by swimming through the water and up the well.

Secret 4



Source: Shacknews



Look for the blue keycard and door a little past the shrine to find this secret. Progress into the ship again and go back outside instead of bashing through the door. Grab the keycard off the dead body and drop down the cliff. The blue door holds some gold and a Life Sigil.

Codex



Source: Shacknews



Though not a secret, it’s still worth getting this codex. It’s located in the Hell Carrier you find beneath the city after destroying the tentacle monster and flying through the tunnels. The codex is in the engine room, opposite the shield smash point to take down the ship.

Secret 5



Source: Shacknews



This secret is beneath a fight arena to the left of the entrance to the city. Look for the massive demon on a pillar, defeat it and land the dragon. Smash the structure to begin the fight. Once all the demons are clear, drop down and head into the cave to find a chest of gold.

Secret 6



Source: Shacknews

This secret is on the left side of the map after disabling the Hell Carrier guns. Land, take out the demons, and head into the building.



Source: Shacknews



Look for the door on your right that leads to the wooden scaffolding. Smash the chain with your shield and bash the block across. Climb the block and head inside to find a demon ambush and a codex page down the stairs.

Secret 7



Source: Shacknews



This secret is a ruby found in the same area as the previous one: left side of the city after taking down the Hell Carrier guns. Land the dragon and fight through the demons until you go inside and find a button that raises a gate. Throw your shield at the chandelier above the button to hold the gate open so you can grab the ruby.

Secret 8



Source: Shacknews



You can find a toy on the way to the last Hell Carrier on the left side of the city. When you reach the bridge to enter the carrier, look over the right to spot a trail of gold. Follow it along into a demon ambush and then climb the walls to get a dragon toy.

Secret 9



Source: Shacknews



You’ll find a chest of gold inside the left-most Hell Carrier. Drop off the bridge and clear the room, then look for the path that leads to the circular area. Crack open the chest to get your gold and trigger an ambush.

Those are all of the secrets for the mission, The Holy City of Aratum. There are more secrets to find, so check out our Doom: The Dark Ages page for help locating them all.