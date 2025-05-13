Evening Reading - May 13, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. With PAX East now behind us, we’ve got quite a collection of content coming your way, but you’d better believe there’s always more coming up. Stay tuned for the latest as it drops. In the meantime, it’s time to bring another day of posting to a close. Here’s your Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra delayed to 2026
- SteelSeries releases new limited edition Glorange color line for Arctis Gamebuds
- Microsoft is laying off 3% of its workers
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will not receive additional DLC or balance updates
- The Sinking City Remastered gets surprise launch on Steam
- ATLUS teases english release for Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Tekken 8 boss has actually tried to contact Waffle House about a collab
- [UPDATE] NBCUniversal removes mention of Super Mario World movie
- Who is the composer for the Doom: The Dark Ages soundtrack?
- God Save Birmingham is a medieval zombie-slaying sandbox
- Jackbox Games' CEO & CTO talk about Party Packs and going solo with Trivia Murder Party 3
- Patapon 1+2 Replay doesn't appear to have lost a step
- Battle Train is a deckbuilding roguelite where locomotives are your main weapon
And now… More stuff from the Internet!!!
The grind continues
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
Growing my skills is my mission, but rocking the socks of Ronaldos along the way is a guilty pleasure.
The new Naruto game looking a bit odd
finished the team #FatalFury #CotW pic.twitter.com/non7xRi8MC— tony토니 (@tonyygarza) May 13, 2025
Mods are amazing. These are perfect fits for the characters.
Meanwhile in other fighting games
I could not stop laughing after that Ring Out. #VF5Revo #PlayMoreVF pic.twitter.com/BruajRnRV1— Blurring (@MrCanCan1) May 13, 2025
Virtua Fighter 5 remains both cool and ridiculous.
This Broom is beGuiling
Guile as a broom. pic.twitter.com/NpgA2L6CWn— Goh_Billy (@GohBilly1) May 13, 2025
SONIC BROOM!!!
KFC throws their hat in the Tekken ring
chat esto es real??? pic.twitter.com/hRhVhy7kvF— KFC (@KFC_ES) May 13, 2025
With Harada entertaining the idea of a diner stage in Tekken 8, it looks like KFC is shooting its shot.
Have a good night, y’all. We’ll be back bright and early with news and stories in the morning.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 13, 2025