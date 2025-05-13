[UPDATE] NBCUniversal removes mention of Super Mario World movie NBCUniversal lists 'Super Mario World' as one of its upcoming films.

Updated May 13, 2025 @ 9:33 p.m. PT: The NBCUniversal's 2025 Upfront recap document has scrubbed of any mention of Nintendo's upcoming Mario movie sequel. The original story continues below.

In showcasing its slate of upcoming movies and shows, NBCUniversal seemingly let slip the title of the next Mario movie. It’ll be called Super Mario World, the same title as the iconic 1990 video game.



Source: NBCUniversal

The Super Mario World title was posted in the recap of NBCUniversal’s 2025 Upfront presentation.



Source: Universal Pictures

The Super Mario World game prominently features Yoshi, who was teased in the post-credit scene of the first Mario movie.