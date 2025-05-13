New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

[UPDATE] NBCUniversal removes mention of Super Mario World movie

NBCUniversal lists 'Super Mario World' as one of its upcoming films.
Donovan Erskine
Universal Pictures
1

Updated May 13, 2025 @ 9:33 p.m. PT: The NBCUniversal's 2025 Upfront recap document has scrubbed of any mention of Nintendo's upcoming Mario movie sequel. The original story continues below.

In showcasing its slate of upcoming movies and shows, NBCUniversal seemingly let slip the title of the next Mario movie. It’ll be called Super Mario World, the same title as the iconic 1990 video game.

NBCUniversal presentation

Source: NBCUniversal

The Super Mario World title was posted in the recap of NBCUniversal’s 2025 Upfront presentation.

Mario and Luigi in the Mario movie.

Source: Universal Pictures

The Super Mario World game prominently features Yoshi, who was teased in the post-credit scene of the first Mario movie.

News Editor
