ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 576 Time to start a Shovel Knight playthrough on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re starting a brand new playthrough. In addition to this evening, we’ll be starting a brand new playthrough tomorrow night as well so be on the lookout for that too. This evening we’re starting a Shovel Knight playthrough. Shovel Knight will always have a soft spot in my heart as the series was one of the first games I received to review back in the day. Yacht Club Games was also one of the first interviews I ever conducted and posted online. If it wasn’t for the generosity of Yacht Club Games, who knows what my story would have looked like. I’m also on the Shovel Knight kick because while writing my PAX East articles this year, I was listening to a ton of Shovel Knight music so now you know what I do while writing articles. It’s no secret that I’m a huge video game music fan and Shovel Knight has some of the best music around. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for the start of a Shovel Knight playthrough.

For shovel justice!

©Yacht Club Games

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. The Stevetendo Show schedule should be back to normal next week. That being said, we'll have two new playthroughs starting this week and a third new playthrough starting on Monday so stay tuned!

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and catch up on some of your favorite Shacknews programs with a subscription to the YouTube channel and a follow to the Twitch channel. For those of you who don’t know, I was at PAX East this past weekend. I had a great time, hung out with some cool people, and played a lot of video games. Swing by The Stevetendo Show to hear my thoughts on the convention and what games you should keep an eye out for!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.