Tekken 8 boss has actually tried to contact Waffle House about a collab Katsuhiro Harada revealed that he's tried to get in touch with Waffle House about a stage because he likes the diner stage idea fans have begged for.

Over the course of the last year, one odd but delightful thread that’s been going is that we might be closer to getting a Waffle House stage in Tekken 8 than ever before, at least in concept. After some tweets went viral last year, Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada revealed he’s actually been in contact with Waffle House, but to little success. On the flipside, he’s asking fans if they could do something like Waffle House going through the license.

Katsuhiro Harada shared an update on the potential Waffle House x Tekken 8 collaboration in a tweet this week, revealing that he’d tried to contact the chain, but had little success. To that end, he’s asked fans if they’d be okay with a diner stage if it wasn’t explicitly Waffle House:

Within the bounds of what I can say, I fully understand your request—that's precisely why I had considered taking on this challenge. In fact, I had already been thinking about it quite a while ago.



Over the past year or more, I've actually tried to make contact through several different channels. However, and this is purely my own speculation, I suspect that the lack of response may be due to the fact that the project I'm known for revolves around ‘fighting-themed video games.’

Over the past year or more, I've actually tried to make… https://t.co/Sa5oSpk2IZ — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) May 13, 2025

Harada went on to ask fans if something like “Hustle House” would be okay if the concept of the diner stage was kept intact. There seems to be enthusiasm for it so far.

So far, Tekken 8 is about to enter the next chapter of its Season 2 plans with Fahkumram coming back to the game, a Pac-Man themed stage on the way, and several major updates rebalancing the game and aiming to please fans after a rough start to the season, as revealed at EVO Japan 2025.

The newest balancing with Tekken 8 Version 2.01.00 is out the door and the path to recovery has begun, but here’s hoping a Waffle House-like diner brawl awaits us in the game’s future. Stay tuned to the Tekken 8 topic for more news and updates.