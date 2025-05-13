New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ATLUS teases english release for Persona 5: The Phantom X

We've haven't quite seen the last of the Phantom Thieves just yet.
Donovan Erskine
ATLUS
1

Persona 5 has been such a massive hit, that’s sort of become a franchise of its own. With multiple spin-offs and editions, there are several ways for fans to experience this world and characters. As fans look forward to what’s next for the franchise at large, it seems that ATLUS isn’t quite done with the world of P5 as it’s teasing a new project.

ATLUS made a rather vague post on X yesterday to tease a new Persona 5-related project. “Think you dropped this…,” the caption reads. It’s featured alongside an image of a tophat and eye mask, the symbol of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts group from Persona 5. It has Persona 5’s red and black color scheme, with on-screen text that reads “retake your desire.”

Ann Takamaki and Ryuji Sakamoto in their school outfits.

Source: ATLUS

It’s quite likely that this is pointing towards the release of Persona 5: The Phantom X, a mobile RPG that’s currently available in China. It was developed by Black Wings Game Studio.

That’s the extent of available information about the next Persona 5 project. Previously, ATLUS released Persona 5 Tactica, a turn-based game set in the Persona 5 storyline, in 2023.

