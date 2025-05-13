The Sinking City Remastered gets surprise launch on Steam The Remastered version is free to all PC players that owned the original version.

Frogwares has been through the ringer getting the rights to its Lovecraftian detective game, The Sinking City, back, and this week, it’s the fans that win for it. Frogwares has released The Sinking City Remastered on Steam, bringing a heavily upgraded version of the game into play. Sweetening the deal, if you already owned the original Sinking City on Steam when it was there, you get the upgraded version for free.

Frogwares surprise launched The Sinking City Remastered on Steam this week with a developer blog to accompany the release. There, the developers explain how you won’t have to rebuy the game if you owned it before, and new purchasers will get the 2019 version as well:

Current and future owners of the title will keep access to both the original 2019 release and the remaster.



Switch between both games in the option window that pops up after launching The Sinking City Remastered from your Steam library.

The Sinking City Remastered was announced a little under a couple months ago. It’s a solid detective adventure with supernatural elements, but the bigger story was that it went through quite some tumultuous legal issues as developer Frogwares and then-publisher Nacon. Following a lengthy legal process, the IP is back solely in Frogwares’ hands, which has also allowed the developer to pursue a sequel coming in 2025.

With that in mind, those who want to play what should be the best version of The Sinking City can get their hands on it now on PC. Stay tuned for further updates on the Frogwares topic.