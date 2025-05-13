The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will not receive additional DLC or balance updates

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which has received routine content drops and updates since its 2023 launch, will soon receive its final major update. After this month, publisher Gun will cease support for the game as it shifts gears to focus on a new project.
Gun announced the decision on the Texas Chain Saw website this morning. In it, they describe the game as a “dream project,” thanking fans for their support over the years, before eventually explaining the decision to move on from the game.
With horror IPs like Friday the 13th and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre under its belt, it’ll be interesting to see what Gun does next. Back in 2023, we sat down with Gun CEO Wes Keltner and asked him about his dream game adaptation.
