The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will not receive additional DLC or balance updates Gun Interactive is wrapping up its work on Texas Chain Saw Massacre and moving onto its next project.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which has received routine content drops and updates since its 2023 launch, will soon receive its final major update. After this month, publisher Gun will cease support for the game as it shifts gears to focus on a new project.

Gun announced the decision on the Texas Chain Saw website this morning. In it, they describe the game as a “dream project,” thanking fans for their support over the years, before eventually explaining the decision to move on from the game.

With that being said, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will not be receiving any further future content or support. This means that there will be no more DLC, balance updates, or bug fixes, after our upcoming May patch. You can still expect a few more patches in the future in order to transition towards peer-to-peer matchmaking. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will still be playable and is NOT being delisted from store fronts. Our community team will continue to interact with our players as we continue to celebrate The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with all of you who love this game just as much as we do.

