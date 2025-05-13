How to customize weapons - Helldivers 2 The good citizens of Super Earth have paid all their taxes, so now the Helldivers can fund weapon customization.

Weapon customization has finally arrived in Helldivers 2. It has been a much-requested feature, and it arrives in the game just in time to help us beat up the pesky Illuminate, who have overplayed their hand and launched an invasion against Super Earth itself. This, much like most things, means war!

How to customize weapons in Helldivers

Source: Shacknews

To customize your weapons, visit the loadout console in the center of the ship, then select the primary weapon you wish to change. Most primary weapons can be customized, but some may lack the option, so keep that in mind. Hit the big yellow customize button in the bottom left of the screen, and this will bring you to your available options, spread across two tabs.

Source: Shacknews

First, the actual functional parts of the weapon. Options will vary, depending on the weapon, and you will need to unlock the options by leveling up the weapon. To do this, simply use it in missions, and each completed mission will give you experience with the weapon. As you move up through the ranks, you will get access to an increased number of options to change the weapon.

Different attachments will change your overall stats, so make sure you pay attention to the stats in the box on the bottom right, as well as the recoil pattern. If that spread gets too out of hand, you may have a hard time landing shots with your new weapon.

You also have a tab that allows you to change the pattern of the weapon. Once again, more patterns can be unlocked if you level the weapon up.

