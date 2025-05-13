Microsoft is laying off 3% of its workers The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of Microsoft employees.

Microsoft has confirmed that it is cutting 3 percent of its entire workforce, a move that will see thousands of employees across various teams laid off from their jobs.

Microsoft confirmed its latest round of layoffs in a statement to CNBC. “We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a spokesperson told the outlet. They also told CNBC that part of the goal with the layoffs is to reduce the layers of management at the company.



Source: Getty Images

This announcement comes just a couple of weeks after Microsoft reported its Q3 2025 earnings results, which saw the company beat expectations for revenue and EPS (earnings per share). Microsoft employs over 228,000 people, so these layoffs will affect between 6,000-7,000 workers.

This is the largest round of layoffs at the company since Microsoft cut 10,000 jobs back in 2023. It’s unclear specifically which divisions at Microsoft will be subject to the layoffs, but they’re expected to be wide-reaching. Earlier this month, Microsoft raised the prices on Xbox consoles and accessories, with game prices to follow later this year.