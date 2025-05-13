New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Microsoft is laying off 3% of its workers

The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of Microsoft employees.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Microsoft has confirmed that it is cutting 3 percent of its entire workforce, a move that will see thousands of employees across various teams laid off from their jobs.

Microsoft confirmed its latest round of layoffs in a statement to CNBC. “We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a spokesperson told the outlet. They also told CNBC that part of the goal with the layoffs is to reduce the layers of management at the company.

The Microsoft logo on a sign in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

This announcement comes just a couple of weeks after Microsoft reported its Q3 2025 earnings results, which saw the company beat expectations for revenue and EPS (earnings per share). Microsoft employs over 228,000 people, so these layoffs will affect between 6,000-7,000 workers.

This is the largest round of layoffs at the company since Microsoft cut 10,000 jobs back in 2023. It’s unclear specifically which divisions at Microsoft will be subject to the layoffs, but they’re expected to be wide-reaching. Earlier this month, Microsoft raised the prices on Xbox consoles and accessories, with game prices to follow later this year.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola