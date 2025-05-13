How To solve the block puzzle in City of Ry'uul - Doom: The Dark Ages This foreboding city holds many horrors for the Doom Slayer, one of which is a tough block-based puzzle that blocks your progress forward.

Doom: The Dark Ages has its share of puzzles, but some in the Lovecraftian-inspired city of Ry’uul could leave you stumped. One, the block puzzle, can seem tricky until you get the hang of how to maneuver the block using the mechanisms in the room you find it in.

How to solve the block puzzle

You’ll encounter the block puzzle after dropping down a long shaft into a round room. As you move into the room, you’ll see one platform rise and another lower, and the witch will begin a short monologue.

Start out by turning right and looking for a block symbol surrounded by branches. You should recognize the symbol as a mechanism that responds to your hat. Throw your hat at the switch and the platforms will switch positions: the one that lowered will rise, and the one that rose will lower.

Climb the higher platform and leap into the water window on the wall. Swim to the next water window, climb out, and look for the glowing-red metal you can cut down with your shield. This releases the eponymous block the puzzle is named after. Drop into the room and bash the block with your shield; it’ll slide along the wall until it hits the platform you climbed earlier.

Throw your shield at the blue switch again to raise and lower the platforms, and then charge the block with your shield again. Doing so moves the block against the platform you need to climb to escape the room. Climb the block and then the platform, and you’ll be out of the room in no time.

