SteelSeries releases new limited edition Glorange color line for Arctis Gamebuds

The Glorange Arctis Gamebuds are a crisp-looking new style following the Gamebuds launch in 2024.
TJ Denzer
Image via SteelSeries
1

In 2024, SteelSeries dipped its toes into the earbuds space with the Arctis Gamebuds. They’re pretty good, and SteelSeries is now spicing them up with a new limited edition color line in the Glorange edition Gamebuds. They’re available as of today in limited supply.

SteelSeries announced the limited edition Glorange Arctis Gamebuds in a press release today. As of today, this new color line is available in limited supply on the SteelSeries website at a retail price of $159.99 USD.

The SteelSeries Glorange Arctis Gamebuds in their charging cradle
The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds were a solid sound accessory in 2024 and the Glorange edition gives them a sleek new look.
Source: SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds were a winning gaming (and just everyday) accessory in 2024. In our Shacknews review, we found them comfortable for long periods of time, while providing a solid sound performance and an enormous wealth of customization for the price. Up to this point, the Gamebuds have only been available in a bright white form. The Glorange offers a solid-looking variant and hopefully means maybe we’ll see more colors for the Gamebuds in the future.

For now, the Glorange Arctis Gamebuds are available in limited supply. For more news and coverage of Arctis and other gaming accessories, follow our SteelSeries topic.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

