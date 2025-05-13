New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra delayed to 2026

Skydance's Captain America and Black Panther game will now arrive early next year.
Donovan Erskine
Skydance Media
1

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was revealed last year as the first game from Skydance New Media. Led by Amy Hennig, the game follows Marvel heroes Black Panther and Captain America in occupied France during World War 2. It was originally slated to launch sometime this year, but has now been delayed to 2026.

Skydance Games announced the delay for Marvel 1943 in a post on X today. “Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision.” The game is now set for an early 2026 release.

In addition to the delay, Skydance says they’ll share more details about Marvel 1943 soon. With Summer Game Fest less than a month away, we could be gearing up to learn more at Geoff Keighley’s industry news event.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is the latest AAA title to join the 2026 line-up. Last week, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 had been delayed to May 2026.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

