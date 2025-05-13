Who is the composer for the Doom: The Dark Ages soundtrack? Are you wondering who has taken on the task of providing those incredibly crunchy tracks you will rip and tear to in Doom: The Dark Ages?

Often just referred to as "video game music," the soundtracks to various video games have given us some remarkable artistry over the last 40 years. From the Bitmap Brothers doing tremendous things with available technology and channeling the heaving UK underground scene of the 90s to Yuka Kitamura giving us soundscapes of sorrow for From Software titles, the music that we hear while playing games is often a key component of the story the developers are trying to tell. Recent Doom games have proven to be huge hits with fans, partially for the music, but who is composing for the most recent entry?

Who is the composer for the Doom: The Dark Ages soundtrack?

The composers for Doom: The Dark Ages are Finishing Move, a video game music production company formed by Brian Trifon and Brian Lee White. They have worked on games such as Grounded, Borderlands 3, Halo Wars 2, Massive Chalice, and The Callisto Protocol.

Fans of the series will be aware of the strained relationship between id Software and Mick Gordon. It was Gordon who brought the incredible crunchy and aggressive guitar-driven soundtrack for Doom 2016 that made so many people fall in love and paid perfect homage to the very early days of the franchise. As such, I am sure many fans will be sad that he has not returned to the game. Sadly, a badly fractured relationship with id Software, with both sides contesting who is to blame for the fallout, means it is likely that we will never hear Gordon's work on Doom again.

