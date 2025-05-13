Jackbox Games' CEO & CTO talk about Party Packs and going solo with Trivia Murder Party 3

The setting should look familiar to anybody who has been to a PAX East or PAX West over the years. Jackbox Games has a stage setup for convention goers to gather around and take a break from walking the floor with classic Jackbox Party Pack games. There's a full decade's worth of games to pull from and that number is about to grow with The Jackbox Party Pack 11.

The Jackbox Games area was also where Shacknews was able to find CEO Mike Bilder and CTO Evan Jacover. We took a few minutes to ask them about The Jackbox Party Pack 11, Trivia Murder Party 3 becoming a standalone release, and the company's recent partnership with Amazon.

Shacknews: You guys took a break from the traditional Party Packs last year, but now you're back! So as fun as the Naughty Pack was, how does it feel to go back to your bread and butter?

Evan Jacover, Jackbox Games CTO: I think it was good for us to take a little break. People seem reinvigorated and energized to jump back into making Party Pack games again, so it's been fun. It's a fun development.

Shacknews: The first game in the Jackbox Party Pack 11 is Suspectives. What can you tell me about it?

Mike Bilder, Jackbox Games CEO: Unfortunately, not much. I can just point you at the trailer that was announced. We'll be dripping out more information about each of the games over the coming months, but it is a hidden deduction game. Everyone is a detective and anyone can be a suspect.

Shacknews: There's something whimsical about the art in this game, and we've seen the dog in the trench coat so far. Can you give us a little hint at some of the other player avatars we'll get to see?

Bilder: Not really. Sorry, too early. But the dog theme is pretty prevalent if that's helpful. How about that?

Shacknews: You like to dip into the social deduction well every so often with some of these Jackbox games. What's the challenge in designing a new one of these and making sure it isn't too close to a game that you've already done?

Bilder: That's just a challenge for any game design team. We try to take different approaches to how we look at typical modes of play. Identity games are very popular and we like to play them. We know that our audience does as well. We always come up with different approaches towards these different genres and, in this case, it's going to be familiar but also unique.

Shacknews: Going into the Jackbox Party Pack as a whole, you often roll out new quality of life improvements with each one. Can you give us an idea of what are some potential new features that we might see in Jackbox 11?

Bilder: I think it's safe to say we bring forward everything that we've already put together. So when you see closed captioning, you see some quality-of-life timers, and different functions of the games that we have done up to date, we always bring that forward. I don't have a lot else to say right now about what might be new.



Source: Jackbox Games

Shacknews: What sort of feedback have you received from people who have picked up The Jackbox Megapicker? Are you looking to offer improvements for it down the road? Are you potentially looking to make it available on other platforms?

Bilder: We will absolutely be doing updates to the Megapicker. It's going to be an ongoing product for us. People who use it really enjoy it. It's provided quite a good utility for them, which is good.

The reason we did it on Steam first is because it's one of the easier platforms for us to do something like that. It's a front end that calls different games and entitlements that you have. It's bit more challenging to do that in the console space. So, it's probably the same statement we've said before, which is... let's not ever rule anything out, but it's challenging and we just continue to look into it and see if we can do that in the future.

Shacknews: Talk to me about how the Amazon partnership came together and how you're looking to expand on that in the future.

Jacover: So we have been interested in getting onto some platforms that have been difficult for us in the past, like Smart TVs, Roku, and some web-based applications like Discord, and we came to the conclusion that the only way we could really get on a lot of these was through streaming our games. And so, we looked around at different possibilities of how to do that, explored a lot of different options. And since our games are on Luna, which is an Amazon company, we asked them, "Hey, is there any way we could build our own streaming product?" And it turns out they were working on their own streaming-as-a-service product through AWS.

So for the last year or so, we've been working with that team to figure out how to stream our games effectively and cost-effectively so that we could get on all of these platforms and have an easy, frictionless way for people to just jump in and play our games if they don't have consoles or Steam or maybe aren't gamers to begin with.

Shacknews: Last question from me, the biggest surprise to me from the Jackbox Direct is that Trivia Murder Party 3 has become too big for a Jackbox Party Pack. What made you want to release this as a standalone game and go through the early access phase?

Bilder: I think Trivia Murder Party is one of our most popular franchises, and people love it, and we want to give it the attention that it deserves. [That means] giving it a longer development cycle than doing it in the shorter compressed time frame with which we put out the Party Packs. Each of the Party Pack games gets about 8-to-10 months at most for a development cycle, and we're trying to do some new things with Trivia Murder Party. They're familiar things, but new things as well, and so that warranted a longer dev cycle. So it just makes sense to pull that out of the traditional Party Pack.

Shacknews: What sort of feedback are you looking for out of the early access cycle?

Bilder: I think there'll be, again, a lot of things that are familiar in the game, but there'll also be some unique things to it. And there'll the ability, if you noticed when we kind of teased it, we teased that there'd be the ability to connect with people. And so that would allow for a single-player of Trivia Murder Party with multiple people that maybe aren't in the same location as you. And so we want to test the heck out of that and make sure that that's fun.

The Jackbox Party Pack 11 is coming this fall with its contents to be unveiled in the weeks ahead. Trivia Murder Party 3 will release through Steam Early Access later this year before the full version arrives on all platforms in 2026.