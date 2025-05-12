How to get early access to Doom: The Dark Ages Play Doom: The Dark Ages early so can rip and tear demons before anyone else.

Some slayers are able to play Doom: The Dark Ages early as part of a special early access period. For those that want to get in and start shooting, the good news is that it’s easy enough to do; the bad news is that it’s going to cost you. Here’s what you need to do to start playing Doom: The Dark Ages early.

How to play Doom: The Dark Ages early access

You can play Doom: The Dark Ages early if you have access to the Premium Edition of the game. This version of the game allows for up to two days early access. This means you can start playing as soon as May 13, 2025, as the game is set to release on May 15, 2025.



Source: Bethesda

Players that have purchased the Premium Edition get more than just early access, they also receive the upcoming campaign DLC, the Divinity Skin Pack, the digital artbook, and the soundtrack.

Doom: The Dark Ages early access isn’t working

If your early access to Doom: The Dark Ages isn’t working, there are a couple of things you can do to try and fix the problem. The Bethesda support site suggests you simply click “Play” and disregard the message. It also says to restart Steam to update the game’s status (try this on console as well) or restart your PC/console.

Some other players have found help ensuring their graphics drivers are up to date. You can also try the “Verify integrity of game files” button on Steam. Right-click Doom: The Dark Ages, go to Properties and Installed Files, and then click the verify files button. Some others have found that reinstalling the game might help.

Now that you know how to play Doom: The Dark Ages early and have fixed any early access issues, you can enjoy ripping and tearing through demons. Check out our Doom: The Dark Ages page for more help with id Software’s latest shooter.