Tekken 8 update v2.01.00 patch notes add player avatars as Ghosts, new shop items & more The latest update for Tekken 8 adds player AI-controlled Ghosts, tweaks fighters, and freshens up the shop.

Tekken 8 has received ongoing post-launch care and the latest update is here to add and balance the experience. Update v2.01.00 includes a neat Tekken Ghost Showdown, new Vigilante Tech Pack and Cyber Phantom Pack to the shop, and balances several characters.

Tekken 8 update v2.01.00 patch notes

The Tekken 8 patch notes for update v2.01.00 were released on May 12, 2025 via the official Tekken website. There are a lot of changes, so let’s dig in.

The update data for “TEKKEN 8” will be distributed with the following details:

Version

2.01.00

Application Schedule

[CEST] Tuesday, May 13th, 4:00 AM (applied sequentially)

[PDT] Monday, May 12th, 7:00 PM (applied sequentially)

Maintenance Schedule

[CEST] Tuesday, May 13th, 3:30 AM – 7:00 AM

[PDT] Monday, May 12th, 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Note:

The schedule is subject to change without prior notice.

During maintenance, all online content will be unavailable.

Impact of the Update

The following changes will take effect in each mode and feature after the update:

DOWNLOADED REPLAYS / MY REPLAY & TIPS Replay data created before the update will no longer be playable.

ONLINE REPLAY All replay data created before the update will be deleted.

SUPER GHOST BATTLE / GHOST MATCH / Ghost vs Ghost The behavior and performance adjustments applied to each character after the update will be reflected in ghost data. Ghost data will not be deleted.



The details of the update are as follows:

TEKKEN SHOP

New “Vigilante Tech Pack” Added

A common costume pack containing the following items:

Vigilante Tech Jacket (Upper Body)

Vigilante Tech Pants (Lower Body)

Vigilante Tech Shoes (Shoes)

Vigilante Tech Cap (Headgear)

Vigilante Tech Mask (Glasses)

New “Cyber Phantom Pack” Added

A common costume pack containing the following items:

Cyber Phantom Jacket (Upper Body)

Cyber Phantom Pants (Lower Body)

Cyber Phantom Boots (Shoes)

Cyber Phantom Mask (Mouthpiece)

“TEKKEN SPECIAL DEAL” Event

During the event period, selected items will be available at special prices.

TEKKEN FIGHT LOUNGE

New Feature “TEKKEN GHOST SHOWDOWN” Added to the Entrance

Speak to Max at the entrance of the “TEKKEN GHOST SHOWDOWN” to access new features such as enabling/disabling AI learning and deleting previous AI learning data.

By sitting at the dedicated “TEKKEN GHOST SHOWDOWN” terminal, players can engage in real-time Ghost vs Ghost battles.

Note: What is a Ghost?

A player’s AI-controlled avatar that evolves based on battle behavior.

Five Special Ghosts with Character Panels Appear

Defeat each special ghost to earn a unique character panel.

The character panels are fan art submissions from the “TEKKEN FANDOM Campaign.”

The special ghosts will be available in the lobby until the next update scheduled for June.

New special ghosts will be added in the next update.

PLAY DATA / LEADERBOARDS

Viewing Some “Season 1” Data Now Available

By selecting “Season 1” from the “Filter” function, some data will now be viewable.

RANKED MATCH

For adjustment details, please refer to the following link.

PLAYABLE CHARACTERS

Character Move Adjustments and Performance Tweaks

For the overall adjustment policy, please refer to the following link.



Source: Bandai Namco



Source: Bandai Namco



Source: Bandai Namco



Source: Bandai Namco



Source: Bandai Namco

Those are your patch notes for Tekken 8 update v2.01.00. Be sure to keep an eye on our Tekken 8 page for more information about Bandai Namco’s iconic title.