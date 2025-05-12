Doom: The Dark Ages PC system requirements Here are the minimum specs for Doom: The Dark Ages and the PC requirements to hit that Ultra 4K setting.

Doom: The Dark Ages has brutal gameplay and equally brutal visual and it demands a beefy PC to play it. If you’re wondering if your rig is up to the job, wonder no more. Below you’ll find the Doom: The Dark Ages minimum requirements as well as all the other PC specs to get the most out of id Software’s latest slaughter-fest.

Doom: The Dark Ages PC specs

Doom: The Dark Ages requires a powerful PC, even on the minimum settings.

Source: Bethesda

While Doom: The Dark Ages has minimum requirements for PC, it’s worth noting that even this level needs hardware that can do ray tracing. This means you’ll need at least an NVIDIA RTX card or an AMD RX card (2060 Super or 6600 minimum, respectively).

Doom: The Dark Ages PC specs Minimum Recommended Ultra 4K Performance 1080p/60fps/Low video settings 1440p/60fps/High video settings 2160p/60fps/Ultra video settings OS Win10 64Bit

Win 11 64Bit Win10 64Bit

Win 11 64Bit Win10 64Bit

Win 11 64Bit CPU AMD Zen 2 or Intel 10th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or better, Intel Core i7 10700K or better) AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or better, Intel Core i7 12700K or better) AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or better, Intel Core i7 12700K or better) GPU NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 8GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super or better, AMD RX 6600 or better) NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 10GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or better, AMD RX 6800 or better) NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 16GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 4080 or better, AMD RX 7900XT or better) RAM 16GB 32GB 32GB SSD 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available) 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available) 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available)

As you can see, the PC requirements for Doom: The Dark Ages are quite intense. Even the harddrive space is demanding, requiring an NVME SSD in order to run. It’s now getting to the point where if you still have platter drives or even standard SSDs, you might be looking at an upgrade pretty soon! Be sure to check out our Doom: The Dark Ages page for more help with id Software’s new title.