New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Doom: The Dark Ages PC system requirements

Here are the minimum specs for Doom: The Dark Ages and the PC requirements to hit that Ultra 4K setting.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
id Software
1

Doom: The Dark Ages has brutal gameplay and equally brutal visual and it demands a beefy PC to play it. If you’re wondering if your rig is up to the job, wonder no more. Below you’ll find the Doom: The Dark Ages minimum requirements as well as all the other PC specs to get the most out of id Software’s latest slaughter-fest.

Doom: The Dark Ages PC specs

The PC specs for Doom: The Dark Ages in a table
Doom: The Dark Ages requires a powerful PC, even on the minimum settings.
Source: Bethesda

While Doom: The Dark Ages has minimum requirements for PC, it’s worth noting that even this level needs hardware that can do ray tracing. This means you’ll need at least an NVIDIA RTX card or an AMD RX card (2060 Super or 6600 minimum, respectively).

Doom: The Dark Ages PC specs
Minimum Recommended Ultra 4K
Performance 1080p/60fps/Low video settings 1440p/60fps/High video settings 2160p/60fps/Ultra video settings
OS Win10 64Bit
Win 11 64Bit		 Win10 64Bit
Win 11 64Bit		 Win10 64Bit
Win 11 64Bit
CPU AMD Zen 2 or Intel 10th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or better, Intel Core i7 10700K or better) AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or better, Intel Core i7 12700K or better) AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or better, Intel Core i7 12700K or better)
GPU NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 8GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super or better, AMD RX 6600 or better) NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 10GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or better, AMD RX 6800 or better) NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 16GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 4080 or better, AMD RX 7900XT or better)
RAM 16GB 32GB 32GB
SSD 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available) 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available) 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available)

As you can see, the PC requirements for Doom: The Dark Ages are quite intense. Even the harddrive space is demanding, requiring an NVME SSD in order to run. It’s now getting to the point where if you still have platter drives or even standard SSDs, you might be looking at an upgrade pretty soon! Be sure to check out our Doom: The Dark Ages page for more help with id Software’s new title.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola