Fallout TV series renewed for third season by Amazon Season 2 hasn't aired yet, but Amazon is already keeping the Fallout party going.

One of the biggest successes to hit Amazon's Prime Video services in 2024 was the Fallout television series. The show was already set to come back for a second season, but its story won't end there. On Monday, Amazon announced that Fallout would return for Season 3.



Source: Amazon MGM Studios

"We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of 'Fallout,'" Amazon MGM Studios Global Head of Television Vernon Sanders said via a Variety report. "Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of 'Fallout,' well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two."

Fallout first premiered in April 2024 and follows three primary characters: Lucy the Vault Dweller (played by Ella Purnell), Maximus of the Brotherhood of Steel (played by Aaron Moten), and the Ghoul (played by Walton Goggins). The story takes place in the post-apocalyptic future of the popular game series, occasionally flashing back to the time before the world's nuclear arsenal fell and devastated the planet. The show was a critical darling, receiving positive reviews across numerous outlets, including Shacknews, and quickly became a massive success for Amazon's Prime Video service. Season 2 wrapped production last week and is in line for a December 2025 premiere.

We'll be among those waiting for Fallout's second season whenever that December premiere comes. Keep it on Shacknews for any further updates on the Fallout TV series. For more on the world of video game-adjacent pop culture, be sure to catch up with Pop! Goes the Culture, airing every Thursday on the Shacknews Twitch channel and on demand on the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel.