Battle Train is a deckbuilding roguelite where locomotives are your main weapon

There's a certain fun that comes from building train sets. It's the serene joy that comes from connecting train tracks and piecing together a perfect path for a train to make its way from Point A to B. As it turns out, there's even more joy in using trains as devastating weapons and clearing a path to destruction. Battle Train, from developers Terrible Posture Games (Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, Mothergunship) and Nerd Ninjas and publisher Bandai Namco, is a different kind of deckbuilding roguelite, one where the focus is on tactical train battles. As part of our trip to PAX East, Shacknews got to give it an early look.

Battle Train is not just the name of this game. It's also the name of this world's most popular game show, where the object is to be the last conductor standing against a colorful cast of characters. The Supreme President Conductor is an eccentric (and somewhat megalomaniacal) fellow, one who needs to be taken down a few pegs. Players will gradually work their way up to him by building strong decks and using tactical strategy to build ideal track layouts for their locomotives of doom.



Source: Bandai Namco

Turn-based tactical clashes in Battle Train focus mainly on building tracks between friendly train stations and enemy train depots. Victory comes after destroying all of the opposing conductor's train depots before they can do the same to yours. Many of the game's cards are track pieces of varying lengths and turn angles, which are laid down on a grid. As soon as there's a full connection between the station and the enemy depot, a train filled with explosives can be launched for a big hit. Surrounding track pieces will be blown up after a hit, so players will need to take their cooldown period to try and rebuild.

The roguelite element comes from some of the other cards and train components that players can find over the course of a run. Between battles, players can purchase Trinkets that can beef up their train's stats or give them passive effects like extra card draw. Some cards can even affect the battlefield, such as supply drops that can offer bonuses or bombs that can blow up nearby squares.

As one might imagine, some luck is required against some of the game's boss characters. This demo ended with a battle against a boss who turned the tables on my supply drops, turning them all into explosive bombs. Bombs could only be removed by placing track pieces over them, so that threw off some of my resource usage. However, there was one thing I came to learn during this encounter and that's that track pieces that are laid down are not exclusive to the person who laid them down. Yes, it's possible to connect track pieces to the opponent's tracks and use them to strike at the enemy depot.

There's far more strategy in Battle Train than its cartoonish presentation might suggest. Plus, the fact that its main premise involves connecting train tracks makes this one of the more unique roguelite ideas out there. We're excited to see more of this game and, fortunately, the wait for the final version won't be very long. Battle Train is set to release on PC and Nintendo Switch on Wednesday, June 18. Those interested in seeing this game's core idea in practice can pick up a free demo right now on Steam.

This preview is based on an early PC version of the game played during a private appointment at PAX East 2025. The final product is subject to change.