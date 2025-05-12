Everything announced at EVO Japan 2025 New characters, new game version releases, and other fresh content were announced for our favorite fighting games at EVO 2025.

EVO Japan 2025 has come and gone, and new champions were made in a number of fighting games over the weekend. With that competition also came a healthy collection of fighting game content reveals and news. Guilty Gear, Fatal Fury, Street Fighter, Tekken, and even Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising all showed off new content during the weekend. If you missed any of it, no worries. We have it all for you here.

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO comes to PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 2 with crossplay

The most up-to-date version of Virtua Fighter 5, released on PC earlier this year as Virtua Fighter 5: REVO, is coming to consoles. It will be on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 (when the latter launches in June) with full crossplay and rollback netcode support between all console versions and the PC version.

Wolf Hawkfield revealed for the next Virtua Fighter

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are still working on the next Virtua Fighter game, and this weekend, we got a teaser of one of the series’ most iconic characters: Canadian pro wrestler Wolf Hawkfield. He’s looking more burly than ever, almost like he might be packing a Triforce of Power, but we’re happy to see one of our favorites looking so strong for the next Virtua Fighter game.

Andy Bogard playable in Fatal Fury City of the Wolves at EVO Japan 2025

With Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ launch freshly behind us, SNK already has its eyes on getting DLC characters out the door, and the first one up will be Andy Bogard. SNK hasn’t released official footage itself, but Andy was playable on the show floor and channels like NeoGeoNow were able to give us a glimpse of what he plays like. We were worried he’d be too close to Hokutomaru, but Andy Bogard is looking like he has just enough to set him apart. It will be interesting to see more of how he plays.

Galleon gameplay revealed for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

The newest character of the latest season of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has had a full release, and got a release date to go with her. Galleon may look like a mage, but her magical powers hide a specialty for battle at short to mid-range. She utilizes a dizzying array of command grab throws to toss and slam her opponents around the screen. As such, she’ll be an interesting character to watch when she arrives in GBVSR on May 28, 2025.

Fahkumram and Pac-Man content revealed for Tekken 8

Tekken 8 had all sorts of upcoming things to show players for Season 2’s continuation, but easily the biggest reveals were the new Pac-Man Stage and Fahkumram as the next DLC character. Fahkumram is a Muay Thai kickboxer that returns from his debut in Tekken 7. He was a hard-hitting menace in the last game, so it will be interesting to see if he’s still as scary in Tekken 8. Meanwhile, new Pac-Man, clothes, hit effects, and a full-blown stage are coming as well, with the stage being a massive homage to the pellet-packing beloved arcade icon. Stay tuned for release dates at a later date.

Unika gets May release date in Guilty Gear Strive Season 4

#GGST 新キャラクター「ユニカ」をアニメの映像と共にチラ見せ！

アニメ #GGSTDR も引き続きお楽しみ下さい！

New character "Unika" have some sneek peek with animes!

Please enjoy rest of our anime #GGSTDR too!#ギルティギア pic.twitter.com/mXIBHQICXR — GUILTY GEAR OFFICIAL (@GUILTYGEAR_PR) May 10, 2025

The next character in Guilty Gear Strive, coinciding with the release of the Guilty Gear Dual Rulers animated series, has been given a release date. Unika has been a mystery for the most part, but it looks like all will be revealed before the end of the month. We’ve seen her show signs of being a gear, not to mention using her motorcycle as a weapon, and we’ll be handling all of that on May 27, 2025 when she comes to Strive.

That covers all of the news from EVO Japan 2025. Be sure to check out the winners and VODs as well to see how each competition shaped out.