Squirrel Girl voice actor - Marvel Rivals Here's who voices Squirrel Girl and what they're known for outside of Marvel.

For all the lore and background info, Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl voice actor is not one of the pieces of information in the heroes section or, for that matter, anywhere else in the game. The lack of a credits screen means there's no way to find the information in Rivals itself.

We've explained who Squirrel Girl's voice actor is below, along with the actor's past work and a brief overview of Squirrel Girl's origin and place in Marvel cannon.

Who is Squirrel Girl's voice actor in Marvel Rivals?

Milana Vayntrub is Squirrel Girl's voice actor, a veteran in TV and film who's voiced Will Murray's creation in several previous Marvel projects before Rivals. These include three Marvel Rising mini-series – Secret Warriors (2018), Ultimate Comic (2019), and Initiation (2018-2019) – and Ultimate Warrior (2017). She reprised the role in 2022's Squirrel Girl podcast spinoff called Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show.

However, Vayntrub's career began much earlier in a series of character roles on popular TV shows, as her IMDB page shows. Vayntrub's first credit role was Tatiana in ER, an abandoned child and the indirect victim of the AIDS epidemic. She also appeared in a few episodes of Disney's Lizzie Maguire in 2001.

After several more character roles, Vayntrub appeared in two episodes of SIlicon Valley in 2014, played Sloane in the award-winning drama series This Is Us (2016), and starred as Cecily Moore in 2021's Werewolves Within and Abby in 2024's Bad Shabbos. Her most recent project is the as-yet-unreleased TV series Centaur Baby.

In addition to her role as Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals, Vayntrub's other video game role is Lunda, a blacksmith from God of War: Ragnarok.

Who is Squirrel Girl?

Squirrel Girl is a comparatively new addition to the Marvel pantheon of heroes. Her first appearance was in 1991's Marvel Super-Heroes: Volume 2 as a collaboration between writer Will Murray and artist Steve Ditko. Squirrel Girl's debut saw her attack, then team up with Iron Man as the duo fought Doctor Doom, a perennial Marvel villain who also, indirectly, serves as Marvel Rivals' antagonist – at least, in theory. Despite Doom's presence in Rivals lore, he never actually shows up in the game.

Anyway, Murray pushed for Squirrel Girl to join the Fantastic Four, though his request was denied. Murray said he was told that, while Squirrel Girl was "cool," she wasn't Marvel material and likely wouldn't play a starring role in future Marvel projects. That was true for roughly 10 years, before Squirrel Girl made a comeback in 2005's miniseries Great Lakes Avengers and then again in 2006's Civil War.

In 2014, Marvel made Squirrel Girl the star of her own series, The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, which had eight issues in the first volume and 50 in the second, the last of which was published in 2019.

Squirrel Girl is, so far, not on the roster of heroes getting Marvel Rivals swimsuit skins in summer 2025, though NetEase has created a few special outfits for her already. If you're catching up on the game's current state, check out the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes, featuring balances for Groot and Winter Soldier.