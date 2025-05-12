Nintendo Switch 2 will have a setting to reduce battery deterioration The new setting will prevent the Switch 2 from charging beyond 90%.

Battery life is an ongoing battle with any wireless device, including Nintendo’s many handheld consoles over the years. It’s natural for a battery to get weaker over a period of time, and The Big N is looking to combat the issue with its highly-anticipated new console. The Switch 2 will have a feature that stops the console from charging beyond 90%, with the goal of reducing battery deterioration.

Nintendo revealed the new battery charging setting for Switch 2 in a Nintendo Today post. When activated, this new setting will slow, and eventually stop the Switch 2 battery from charging beyond 90%. Users can toggle it on or off from the System Settings menu.

This new feature “shortens the amount of time the system can be used while unplugged but can help reduce loss of battery capacity over time,” as written in the Switch 2’s Settings menu.

As time goes on, wireless devices experience battery deterioration, leading users to frequently charge them or even replace the battery altogether. Keeping a device plugged in for too long can contribute to battery deterioration, and we’ve seen phone manufacturers, and now Nintendo, take steps to reduce the issue. As Nintendo continues to reveal Switch 2 details ahead of its June release, Shacknews is keeping you posted.