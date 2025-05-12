How to donate to the Leverian in Warframe Just like most museums, there is a certain reliance on the good will of others when it comes to Warframe's Leverian.

With so many heroes and important parts of history in the game, the Leverian in Warframe acts as something of a museum where you can visit and hear stories about the past. Curated by Drusus Leverian, he does his very best to keep track of all that has happened, but the Origin System is vast, and the stories of the Tenno are many. Sometimes, he needs help in the form of a donation.

How to donate to the Leverian in Warframe

Source: Shacknews

To donate to the Leverian, you will need to visit your main Codex console in your base of operations. Interact with it, then click the Leverian tab, select a Warframe (except Dante), and then click their card to automatically load into the Leverian. On the wall ahead of you, you will see a donation box.

Source: Shacknews

Interact with the box and set how many credits you wish to give. For the Nightwave Challenge, giving just one Credit will do. How much you give doesn't really matter, but Drusus will comment on the donation, and the larger it is, the more excited he will be.

An important point to note about the Leverian is that Warframes with a Leverian entry should also have a Prex card. If you have hit Mastery Rank 30 on that Warframe, search the displays to try and track down the Prex cards.

If you found this guide helpful, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.