Deedlee Doo! Carkour! review: You can do it! Climb the Meowntain!

“You died!” the children tell me through giggles. I sure did, for like the 100th time as my car careened out of control from the obstacle course. I reset, get to the point that keeps beating me, take a breath, and start rocket jumping over the gaps, rocket bouncing off walls, and eventually steer my car carefully into the next checkpoint. As I look at the floating segment of clay obstacles ahead of me, I know I’m about to suffer a lot more mockery, but it will be delightful when I hit the right series of driving, rockets, and mid-air maneuvering to get through to the next stop. That’s Nate Purkeypile’s Deedlee Doo! Carkour!, and it’s an amusing addition to the late spring gaming lineup.

The Meowntain calls

Purkeypile’s Carkour presents you with a very simple premise. You are a clay rocket car in a clay world. Your goal is to climb the giant obstacle course before you - the Meowntain. It is not easy, but your car’s rocket system allows you to gain momentum off walls and surfaces to propel you through danger (or into it). If, or more accurately when, you die, you’ll go back to the last checkpoint you touched, and you can try as many times as you like. Good thing, too, because the obstacles and the physics you use to get through them get wild.

The visuals of Deedlee Doo! Carkour! are a charming style. It’s all crafted from clay props Purkeypile and his family assembled. Your car, the obstacles, snakes, cactuses, and pigs are all assembled from clay, scanned, and loaded into the world. The music is similarly charming and simple. It’s pretty much Purkeypile doing a cappella, while his kids jeer or root for you to do better if you fail. The whole thing looks and sounds like a labor of love.

The only thing that bugs me is the platforms are clay and full of nooks and crannies. Because of that, you can get some weird and frustrating angles when you try to rocket boost off of them. But, I’d also say failing repeatedly before you finally hit the sweet spot on your jumps is part of the experience.

That’s because this is an experience not unlike Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy, Chained Together, and A Difficult Game About Climbing. What that means is it’s very much a game that’s meant to be challenging. Deedlee Doo! Carkour! starts pretty gently, guiding you into its controls, momentum, and the pivotal rocket function. Further along, you’ll have to jump back and forth between canyons and leapfrog small floating platforms. It was common for me to blow past a section easily only to get stuck on another spot for numerous attempts.

Despite its difficulty, Deedlee Doo! Parkour!’s unique movement mechanics allow players to cheese it a bit. It's not a particularly long game, and you get through many of the obstacles by shooting rockets out of the top, bottom, and sides of your vehicle. The twist? The rocket has to hit a surface and explode close enough to push you. You have some agency in the air, but not nearly as much. Your thrust and brake rockets can lightly change your direction and momentum, and you can rotate your car, but once you hit the air with a rocket jump, you’re committed to the direction in which you fly. The cool thing is that you can multi-tap your rockets and get ridiculous momentum, allowing you to outright skip sections if you’re good enough. Some might find this overly cheesy, but I see exciting potential in how speedrunners might handle this challenge.

Deedlee Delightful

Deedlee Doo! Carkour! is weird, charming, and delightful. Coming off of The Axis Unseen, it feels like an example of Purkeypile stretching his creative legs and doing something that is simply fun. Carkour! can certainly be frustrating. You will fail dozens of times and it will probably be because of wacky physics, but success feels delicious and its aesthetic is so silly it was hard for me to be mad at any of it for long. For those looking for a new physics challenge, it will be fascinating to see the different ways to get through Carkour!, but it’s the speedrunning methods I’m most excited to see.

This review is based on a PC digital copy supplied by the publisher. Deedlee Doo! Carkour! comes to PC on May 12, 2025.