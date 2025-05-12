Hank: Drowning on Dry Land is a unique adventure starring a time-bending vigilante

Hank, the titular protagonist of Hank: Drowning on Dry Land is like if Batman was an alcoholic with time travel powers. That’s what My Next Games head Jakub Lisiński said to me before a demo of the game at PAX East 2025. I then jumped in and played through one of its levels, and it was unlike any indie I saw at the convention.

The title of Hank: Drowning on Dry Land is meant to be taken literally, as the protagonist finds himself paralyzed on the floor of a bar, suffering from extreme alcohol poisoning as his life slips away. The game itself is a journey through his subconscious as Hank embarks on a perilous adventure to save himself.

At the start of the level, I spoke with a villain who eventually initiated the countdown for an explosion and sicced his dog on me. The hound was faster than me, and quickly closed the distance and killed me. Then, I used the left trigger to rewind, giving myself the chance to turn down a different path and descend into a sewer area. There, I pulled a level that unleashed a boulder Indiana Jones-style, killing the dog.

Still, I had the issue of the bomb to deal with. I ran across the level, hurdling obstacles and ascending stairs to reach my destination in time, but fell just a couple of seconds short. I kept rewinding, trying to perfect my path to the objective, not wasting a single second. Eventually, I reached it with just milliseconds to spare, and Jakub and I both celebrated.

The fact that Hank: Drowning on Dry Land lets you rewind (and fast forward) during essentially any interaction or cutscene means there are always ways to fine-tune your strategy, maximizing your actions in the shortest amount of time as possible. It’s the kind of gameplay setup that I think will appeal to speedrunners and perfectionists.



Source: My Next Games

Once I completed the first objective, time looped as I pursued a new objective. I could see myself talking to the villain, fleeing the dog, and running around the level. Now, I had to accomplish my goal while avoiding a new and frustrating enemy: myself. It’s not hard to see the commentary here, and I enjoyed the way it turned the level on its head for the finale.

The level concluded with a dream-like sequence in which I rode a cart through a roller coaster track, tilting it side-to-side to avoid incoming hazards and spamming the A button to speed away from danger. It was a colorful sequence that looked like something I’d see on Cartoon Network in the 2000s.



Source: My Next Games

The graphic novel art style, time-bending gameplay, and fascinating story premise of Hank: Drowning on Dry Land made it an immediate game to watch on my indie radar. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but its Steam page is live now. It was among the many games that we saw at PAX East 2025.

This preview is based on a demo played at PAX East 2025.