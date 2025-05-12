How to kill the cultists in Siege Part 1 - Doom: The Dark Ages A number of dark monks are opening gateways to Hell in Siege Part 1. Our guide will help you kill the cultists in one of Doom: The Dark Age's trickier puzzles.

Level 6 (Siege - Part 1) of Doom: The Dark Ages is mostly straightforward, but it does contain one of the game’s trickier puzzles—although it’s one of those that will make you feel silly for missing an obvious detail after you’ve solved it. If you need some help, follow our instructions for how to kill the cultists in Siege - Part 1.

How to kill the cultists

Use this map to chart your progress through the chambers you'll need to navigate to kill those pesky cultusts.

There are several portal locations scattered around the map. Shutting down most of those gateways is self-explanatory, but one in particular could give you trouble.

As you enter a temple, you’ll see a group of cultists performing a ritual through a closed gate. To interrupt their fun, you’ll have to find a way through that gate. You do that by opening other gates that, eventually, will lead you into the main chamber.

Start out by taking a left from where you enter. Look up and you’ll notice a blue mechanism above a gate. Throw your shield at it to open it. Follow the trail of armor shards into another chamber where you’ll find a lever near a monument to a fallen hero. The gate in front of you will open. Walk forward, step on the red pressure plate to open a cage protecting a glowing-red hunk of metal, and toss your shield at the metal to break it.

Enter the room you just opened and proceed left through an entryway. Grab the blue health vials if you need them, and then go right and then right again to find another lever against a wall. Pulling it activates a jump-pad in the adjacent room. Use the jump pad to hop up to a new area, and follow the layout of rooms until you come to another red pressure plate. Stepping on it opens another cage holding another piece of metal; throw your shield to destroy it.

As you look down into the room where the cages hang, you’ll notice three crates: two stacked atop each other, and a third beside them. Hop onto the single crate and then jump onto the stack. From there, jump through the window above them. In the adjoining room, use your shield to cut down the glowing piece of metal, and then move through the newly opened gate. You’ll find yourself back in the main room where two weights have lowered to open the third and final cage. Destroy it, and then get ready for a fight—demons will spawn in the room. Take them out, then enter the cultists’ room and destroy them using a well-placed shield charge. (You can also shoot them, but why waste ammo when a single shield charge will kill all of them at once?)

Once you’ve killed the cultists in Siege - Part 1, check out our other strategy guides for Doom: The Dark Ages, which you can find on our topic page. You can also read our review of The Dark Ages here.