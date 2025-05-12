How to parry - Doom: The Dark Ages Parrying is a core mechanic in Doom: The Dark Ages, one our guide will help you execute to perfection.

Doom: The Dark Ages rests on two core mechanics: everything involved in ripping and tearing, of course; and parrying projectiles back at enemies to deal major damage as you wade through the toughest beasts Hell has to throw at you. Figuring out how to parry can be tricky when it’s first introduced, but we’ll help simplify it as much as possible until you’re able to parry like a pro.

How to parry projectiles

The first rule of parrying is to keep your eyes peeled for certain types of projectiles. Fireballs and other projectiles come in several different colors—typically red, green, and blue—but only one color, green, is parryable. (You can still block non-parryable projectiles by raising your shield.)

When a green projectile comes your way, wait until the last possible moment before it will hit you, then press the appropriate button or key to raise your shield and knock it right back to its sender. You can hold the button down if you want, but all you need to do is tap it once for the parry to be successful.

The beauty of parrying is that you don’t have to line up your return volleys perfectly. Even if you parry an enemy’s attack from an angle, the projectile will automatically adjust its course to fly back toward the demon that sent it to you.

You can't parry red or blue projectiles...

...but you can parry green projectiles.

Wait until the last possible moment, then raise your shield to parry green projectile and melee attacks.

How to parry melee attacks

Melee attacks are parryable, too. The same rule applies: Wait until the enemy’s attack is about to connect, then tap the button or key to raise your shield. Some enemies will only attack once; in that case, parrying their attack will leave them staggered. Feel free to move in and unload damage. Remember: Just like with projectiles, only green melee attacks can be parried.

If they have multiple melee hits to form a combo, each successful parry will knock them back. Wait until they finish their combo, parrying each hit as you go, and then unleash an attack of your own.

One final note about parrying: If you find parrying too difficult, go into the options and adjust the parrying window. The larger you make it, the more time you’ll have to raise your trusty shield and deflect the attack. If you want a greater challenge, tighten the parrying window.

Now that you’ve mastered parrying, check out our other strategy guides for Doom: The Dark Ages, which you can find on our topic page. We’ve also reviewed Doom: The Dark Ages; you can read our review here.