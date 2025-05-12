Doom: The Dark Ages PC keybindings & controls
Learn all of the controls in Doom: The Dark Ages including the keybindings for the Atlan and the Dragon.
Doom: The Dark Ages introduces a few new methods of killing demons and you’re going to need to know the controls. Even if you aren’t using the Dragon or the Atlan, there are some useful PC keybindings to help you quick-swap between weapons on the fly, ensuring you never miss that critical shot on a demon that would send it back to Hell.
If you’ve played a Doom game before, you’re going to be familiar with a lot of the controls in Doom: The Dark Ages. However, it’s worth taking a look at everything on offer, as you’ll want to take advantage of every button you can when facing down the denizens of the fiery realm.
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|PlayStation
|Slayer
|Move Forward
|W
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Move Backwards
|S
|Move Left
|A
|Move Right
|D
|Jump
|Space
|A
|Cross
|Sprint
|Shift
|Click Left Stick
|L3
|Shoot Gun
|Left Click
|Right Trigger
|R2
|Shield Block
|Right Click
|Left Trigger
|L2
|Shield Throw
|R
|Left Bumper
|L1
|Shield Bash
|Hold Right Click then Left Click
|Hold Left Trigger then Right Trigger
|Hold L2 then R2
|Melee Weapon
|E
|Click Right Stick
|R3
|Switch Class Weapon
|F
|X
|Square
|Weapon Quick Switch
|Q
|Right Bumper
|R1
|Next Weapon
|Scroll Wheel Up
|-
|-
|Previous Weapon
|Scroll Wheel Down
|-
|-
|Shotgun
|1
|-
|-
|Rail Spike
|2
|-
|-
|Plasma Rifle
|3
|-
|-
|Skullcrusher
|4
|-
|-
|Reaver
|5
|-
|-
|Launcher
|6
|-
|-
|BFC (Ballistic Force Crossbow)
|V
|Y
|Triangle
|Use
|G
|B
|Circle
|Dossier
|Tab
|View
|Select
|Objective Ping
|H
|D-pad Down
|D-pad Down
|Magnify
|B
|D-pad Left
|D-pad Left
|Atlan
|Move Forward
|W
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Move Backwards
|S
|Move Left
|A
|Move Right
|D
|Dash
|Space
|Left Trigger
|L2
|Sprint
|Shift
|Click Left Stick
|L3
|Combo Punch
|Left Click
|Right Trigger
|R2
|Finisher
|Right Click
|Right Bumper
|R1
|Dragon
|Move Forward
|W
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Move Backwards
|S
|Move Left
|A
|Move Right
|D
|Ascend
|E
|Right Bumper
|R1
|Descend
|Q
|Left Bumper
|L1
|Dodge
|Space
|B
|Circle
|Jet Boost
|Shift
|Click Left Stick
|L3
|Use
|Ctrl
|Click Right Stick
|R3
|Autocannon
|Left Click
|Right Trigger
|R2
|Assault Mode
|Right Click
|Left Trigger
|L2
|Turret
|Primary Fire
|Left Click
|Right Trigger
|R2
|Secondary Fire
|Right Click
|Left Trigger
|L2
|Menu
|Up
|W
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Down
|S
|Left
|A
|Right
|D
|Previous Tab
|Q
|Left Bumper
|L1
|Next Table
|E
|Right Bumper
|R1
|Previous Page
|Z
|Left Trigger
|L2
|Next Page
|C
|Right Trigger
|R2
|Scroll Up
|Scroll Wheel Up
|-
|-
|Scroll Down
|Scroll Wheel Down
|-
|-
|Special Interaction 1
|F
|X
|Square
|Special Interaction 2
|R
|Y
|Triangle
|Special Interaction 3
|V
|Click Left Stick
|L3
|Special Interaction 4
|X
|Click Right Stick
|R3
|Magnify
|B
|View
|Select
|Select
|Space
|A
|Cross
|Back
|Esc
|B
|Circle
|AutoMap
|Pan Up
|W
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Pan Down
|S
|Pan Left
|A
|Pan Right
|D
|Rotate Up
|Up Arrow
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Rotate Down
|Down Arrow
|Rotate Left
|Left Arrow
|Rotate Right
|Right Arrow
|Zoom Out
|Scroll Wheel Down
|Left Trigger
|L2
|Zoom In
|Scroll Wheel Up
|Right Trigger
|R2
|Recenter
|R
|Right Click
|R2
|Pan Mode
|Left Click
|-
|-
|Rotate Mode
|Right Click
|-
|-
Those are your controls and PC keybindings for Doom: The Dark Ages. Take a moment to look over our Doom: The Dark Ages page for more help with id Software’s latest rip and tear extravaganza.
