Doom: The Dark Ages PC keybindings & controls

Learn all of the controls in Doom: The Dark Ages including the keybindings for the Atlan and the Dragon.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
id Software
1

Doom: The Dark Ages introduces a few new methods of killing demons and you’re going to need to know the controls. Even if you aren’t using the Dragon or the Atlan, there are some useful PC keybindings to help you quick-swap between weapons on the fly, ensuring you never miss that critical shot on a demon that would send it back to Hell.

Doom: The Dark Ages PC keybindings & controls

If you’ve played a Doom game before, you’re going to be familiar with a lot of the controls in Doom: The Dark Ages. However, it’s worth taking a look at everything on offer, as you’ll want to take advantage of every button you can when facing down the denizens of the fiery realm.

Doom: The Dark Ages PC keybindings & controls
Action PC Xbox PlayStation
Slayer
Move Forward W Left Stick Left Stick
Move Backwards S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Jump Space A Cross
Sprint Shift Click Left Stick L3
Shoot Gun Left Click Right Trigger R2
Shield Block Right Click Left Trigger L2
Shield Throw R Left Bumper L1
Shield Bash Hold Right Click then Left Click Hold Left Trigger then Right Trigger Hold L2 then R2
Melee Weapon E Click Right Stick R3
Switch Class Weapon F X Square
Weapon Quick Switch Q Right Bumper R1
Next Weapon Scroll Wheel Up - -
Previous Weapon Scroll Wheel Down - -
Shotgun 1 - -
Rail Spike 2 - -
Plasma Rifle 3 - -
Skullcrusher 4 - -
Reaver 5 - -
Launcher 6 - -
BFC (Ballistic Force Crossbow) V Y Triangle
Use G B Circle
Dossier Tab View Select
Objective Ping H D-pad Down D-pad Down
Magnify B D-pad Left D-pad Left
Atlan
Move Forward W Left Stick Left Stick
Move Backwards S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Dash Space Left Trigger L2
Sprint Shift Click Left Stick L3
Combo Punch Left Click Right Trigger R2
Finisher Right Click Right Bumper R1
Dragon
Move Forward W Left Stick Left Stick
Move Backwards S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Ascend E Right Bumper R1
Descend Q Left Bumper L1
Dodge Space B Circle
Jet Boost Shift Click Left Stick L3
Use Ctrl Click Right Stick R3
Autocannon Left Click Right Trigger R2
Assault Mode Right Click Left Trigger L2
Turret
Primary Fire Left Click Right Trigger R2
Secondary Fire Right Click Left Trigger L2
Menu
Up W Left Stick Left Stick
Down S
Left A
Right D
Previous Tab Q Left Bumper L1
Next Table E Right Bumper R1
Previous Page Z Left Trigger L2
Next Page C Right Trigger R2
Scroll Up Scroll Wheel Up - -
Scroll Down Scroll Wheel Down - -
Special Interaction 1 F X Square
Special Interaction 2 R Y Triangle
Special Interaction 3 V Click Left Stick L3
Special Interaction 4 X Click Right Stick R3
Magnify B View Select
Select Space A Cross
Back Esc B Circle
AutoMap
Pan Up W Left Stick Left Stick
Pan Down S
Pan Left A
Pan Right D
Rotate Up Up Arrow Right Stick Right Stick
Rotate Down Down Arrow
Rotate Left Left Arrow
Rotate Right Right Arrow
Zoom Out Scroll Wheel Down Left Trigger L2
Zoom In Scroll Wheel Up Right Trigger R2
Recenter R Right Click R2
Pan Mode Left Click - -
Rotate Mode Right Click - -

Those are your controls and PC keybindings for Doom: The Dark Ages. Take a moment to look over our Doom: The Dark Ages page for more help with id Software’s latest rip and tear extravaganza.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

