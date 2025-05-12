Doom: The Dark Ages PC keybindings & controls Learn all of the controls in Doom: The Dark Ages including the keybindings for the Atlan and the Dragon.

Doom: The Dark Ages introduces a few new methods of killing demons and you’re going to need to know the controls. Even if you aren’t using the Dragon or the Atlan, there are some useful PC keybindings to help you quick-swap between weapons on the fly, ensuring you never miss that critical shot on a demon that would send it back to Hell.

Doom: The Dark Ages PC keybindings & controls

If you’ve played a Doom game before, you’re going to be familiar with a lot of the controls in Doom: The Dark Ages. However, it’s worth taking a look at everything on offer, as you’ll want to take advantage of every button you can when facing down the denizens of the fiery realm.

Doom: The Dark Ages PC keybindings & controls Action PC Xbox PlayStation Slayer Move Forward W Left Stick Left Stick Move Backwards S Move Left A Move Right D Jump Space A Cross Sprint Shift Click Left Stick L3 Shoot Gun Left Click Right Trigger R2 Shield Block Right Click Left Trigger L2 Shield Throw R Left Bumper L1 Shield Bash Hold Right Click then Left Click Hold Left Trigger then Right Trigger Hold L2 then R2 Melee Weapon E Click Right Stick R3 Switch Class Weapon F X Square Weapon Quick Switch Q Right Bumper R1 Next Weapon Scroll Wheel Up - - Previous Weapon Scroll Wheel Down - - Shotgun 1 - - Rail Spike 2 - - Plasma Rifle 3 - - Skullcrusher 4 - - Reaver 5 - - Launcher 6 - - BFC (Ballistic Force Crossbow) V Y Triangle Use G B Circle Dossier Tab View Select Objective Ping H D-pad Down D-pad Down Magnify B D-pad Left D-pad Left Atlan Move Forward W Left Stick Left Stick Move Backwards S Move Left A Move Right D Dash Space Left Trigger L2 Sprint Shift Click Left Stick L3 Combo Punch Left Click Right Trigger R2 Finisher Right Click Right Bumper R1 Dragon Move Forward W Left Stick Left Stick Move Backwards S Move Left A Move Right D Ascend E Right Bumper R1 Descend Q Left Bumper L1 Dodge Space B Circle Jet Boost Shift Click Left Stick L3 Use Ctrl Click Right Stick R3 Autocannon Left Click Right Trigger R2 Assault Mode Right Click Left Trigger L2 Turret Primary Fire Left Click Right Trigger R2 Secondary Fire Right Click Left Trigger L2 Menu Up W Left Stick Left Stick Down S Left A Right D Previous Tab Q Left Bumper L1 Next Table E Right Bumper R1 Previous Page Z Left Trigger L2 Next Page C Right Trigger R2 Scroll Up Scroll Wheel Up - - Scroll Down Scroll Wheel Down - - Special Interaction 1 F X Square Special Interaction 2 R Y Triangle Special Interaction 3 V Click Left Stick L3 Special Interaction 4 X Click Right Stick R3 Magnify B View Select Select Space A Cross Back Esc B Circle AutoMap Pan Up W Left Stick Left Stick Pan Down S Pan Left A Pan Right D Rotate Up Up Arrow Right Stick Right Stick Rotate Down Down Arrow Rotate Left Left Arrow Rotate Right Right Arrow Zoom Out Scroll Wheel Down Left Trigger L2 Zoom In Scroll Wheel Up Right Trigger R2 Recenter R Right Click R2 Pan Mode Left Click - - Rotate Mode Right Click - -

Those are your controls and PC keybindings for Doom: The Dark Ages. Take a moment to look over our Doom: The Dark Ages page for more help with id Software’s latest rip and tear extravaganza.