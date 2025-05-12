United States and China agree to temporarily suspend or cut most tariffs for 90 days
The two most important pieces to the global trade war puzzle may finally be coming together to prevent an attempted self-inflicted recession by the president.
The United States and China have announced an agreement to cut or suspend most tariffs between the two countries. Praise Jah.
Here is a transcript of the statement posted to whitehouse.gov:
Joint Statement on U.S.-China Economic and Trade Meeting in Geneva
The Government of the United States of America (the “United States”) and the Government of the People’s Republic of China (“China”),
Recognizing the importance of their bilateral economic and trade relationship to both countries and the global economy;
Recognizing the importance of a sustainable, long-term, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationship;
Reflecting on their recent discussions and believing that continued discussions have the potential to address the concerns of each side in their economic and trade relationship; and
Moving forward in the spirit of mutual opening, continued communication, cooperation, and mutual respect;
The Parties commit to take the following actions by May 14, 2025:
The United States will (i) modify the application of the additional ad valorem rate of duty on articles of China (including articles of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macau Special Administrative Region) set forth in Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, by suspending 24 percentage points of that rate for an initial period of 90 days, while retaining the remaining ad valorem rate of 10 percent on those articles pursuant to the terms of said Order; and (ii) removing the modified additional ad valorem rates of duty on those articles imposed by Executive Order 14259 of April 8, 2025 and Executive Order 14266 of April 9, 2025.
China will (i) modify accordingly the application of the additional ad valorem rate of duty on articles of the United States set forth in Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 4 of 2025, by suspending 24 percentage points of that rate for an initial period of 90 days, while retaining the remaining additional ad valorem rate of 10 percent on those articles, and removing the modified additional ad valorem rates of duty on those articles imposed by Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 5 of 2025 and Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 6 of 2025; and (ii) adopt all necessary administrative measures to suspend or remove the non-tariff countermeasures taken against the United States since April 2, 2025.
After taking the aforementioned actions, the Parties will establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations. The representative from the Chinese side for these discussions will be He Lifeng, Vice Premier of the State Council, and the representatives from the U.S. side will be Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury, and Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative. These discussions may be conducted alternately in China and the United States, or a third country upon agreement of the Parties. As required, the two sides may conduct working-level consultations on relevant economic and trade issues.
Financial leaders from the world's two largest economies agreed to to cut reciprocal tariffs down 115% (30% on Chinese goods). This "pause" in the escalation of tariffs announced on Liberation Day in April will allow some trade to occur between China and the U.S.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlights the significance of the 90-day tariff pause, saying "China was the only country that chose to implement retaliation" compared to others that tried to negotiate https://t.co/VvWOXWJS2x pic.twitter.com/Clu68NoFCM— Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) May 12, 2025
Global markets and U.S. futures are rallying on the news that there is a temporary de-escalation of the trade war. The can has been kicked down the road by President Trump, but there are still countless small businesses that will be impacted by the tariff landscape.
With the two largest players in the global economy sending a signal like this to the rest of the world, many analysts expect to hear about more "deals" with other countries being announced by the glorious leader of the United States of America.
