How long to beat Doom: The Dark Ages? Learn how long it will take you to beat Doom: The Dark Ages and send those demons back to Hell.

Doom: The Dark Ages is here and players want to know how long it will take them to finish it. Maybe you’re planning out a gaming session or perhaps wanting a smaller experience if you’re coming off of a lengthy open-world game? Regardless, Doom: The Dark Ages is neither too short, nor does it stick around too long.

How long to beat: Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages takes roughly 12 to 15 hours to beat depending on your level of skill and familiarity with the franchise. However, this number will be drastically smaller on subsequent playthroughs or when speedrunning. The inverse is also true: it might be longer on higher difficulties or if you’re new to the game.

Expect to take about 12 hours to finish Doom: The Dark Ages.

Source: id Software

The puts Doom: The Dark Ages in a comfortable spot where you could feasibly complete it in a couple of sessions. However, trying to find all of the secrets and collectibles in the levels may increase this time further to around the 20-hour mark.

While your mileage may vary from game to game, this puts Doom: The Dark Ages at a similar length to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal. However, each of these three games is vastly different to one another.

Now that you know how long it takes to beat Doom: The Dark Ages, you can plan your next gaming session.