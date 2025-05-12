Patapon 1+2 Replay doesn't appear to have lost a step

Everyone has a favorite console or system that they grew up with. There are people who will name a Nintendo console, someone might say PlayStation 2, someone else might say Xbox 360, and you might even hear a Sega Dreamcast here or there. However, an under-the-radar pick is the PSP (a.k.a. PlayStation Portable), a handheld that became home to some incredible exclusives. One of them was the Patapon series, which was originally developed by Sony's Japan Studio. Japan Studio has since sadly shut down, but thanks to Bandai Namco, the memory of the first two Patapon games lives. Shacknews got to check out the upcoming Patapon 1+2 Replay at PAX East.



Source: Bandai Namco

Let's start this off with a brief disclosure. While there are folks with fond memories of the PSP, I wasn't a PSP owner until late in the handheld's cycle. Therefore, I had never played the Patapon games. Fortunately, it didn't take much time to catch up. The series focuses on strange eyeball-like creatures called Patapon. There are different varieties of Patapon, but they all have the same goal, which is to march forward to their homeland, beating up enemies that stand in their way.

Patapon is a basic rhythm game and it's a deceptively simple one. Each face button makes a different sound (Pata, Pon, Don, and Chaka). Certain combinations of four buttons, each hit to the beat, will lead to different actions. Pata/Pata/Pata/Pon will make everyone charge forward while Pon/Pon/Pata/Pon will queue up an attack. While those two basic skills will be the most often used, players will eventually learn additional combinations that can activate shields or perform other actions. The other essential thing to remember is that there's a brief cooldown period. Basically, doing anything comes down to hitting four buttons in rhythm and then paying attention to the passing beat to recognize when it's time to go again.

Victory in Patapon can be a challenge because it's an infectious rhythm game where the music is almost intent on breaking your concentration. With the idea being to hit the buttons to the beat of the drums, I had to mentally tune out the music in my head to maintain my concentration. Forget the fun tunes, but just focus on "Pata Pata Pata Pon." It's one of those things that's easier than it sounds, especially as more intense enemies begin to pop up. The visuals of the colorful backgrounds contrasted with the shadow palettes of the Patapon are dazzling, but I couldn't enjoy it too much. Gotta remember "Pata Pata Pata Pon" and put everything else to the side.

This short demo was just enough for me to understand what made Patapon such a hit back in the day. It wasn't long enough for me to try out a specific new feature. While Patapon 1+2 Replay will feature the games as everybody remembers them, the Nintendo Switch version will offer an exclusive new feature. The Switch will allow for up to four players to play local co-op with their own Patapon armies. How they'll all interact with each other and whether these squads can get in each other's way remains to be seen.

Other new features are less platform-exclusive. Everyone will be able to enjoy various quality-of-life updates, such as new difficulty settings and constant command display. Plus, there's going to be a lot to unlock, as Bandai Namco is touting over 400 types of weapons and equipment that can be unlocked over the course of both games.

It's been a long journey home for the Patapon, but a new generation will soon get to experience their adventure. Patapon 1+2 Replay is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on Friday, July 11.

This preview is based on an early PC version of the game played during a private appointment at PAX East 2025. The final product is subject to change.