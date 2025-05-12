Shadow Labyrinth is a Metroidvania that technically follows the Pac-Man formula

At first glance, Shadow Labyrinth doesn't look anything like a typical Pac-Man game. It's set in a desolate world filled with terrifying creatures. It's more sci-fi Metroidvania than arcade dot-muncher. Don't let this mysterious planet filled with harrowing danger fool you, though. It's a Pac-Man game and Shacknews got to try it out at PAX East.

Shadow Labyrinth puts players in the role of Swordsman No. 8, an unknown protagonist seeking to escape a dangerous alien world. The way out isn't clear, but at least there's somebody there to help. A mysterious creature known only as PUCK is there as the player's guide. As implied by the name, PUCK bears a resemblance to Pac-Man, but there's something a little more terrifying about this strange figure.



Source: Bandai Namco

Shadow Labyrinth follows the various rules that one would expect out of a 2D Metroidvania. Combat is fairly simple, as players battle enemies with their melee sword attack or attack from a distance with a charged shot. Abilities can be upgraded over time, especially as PUCK helps collect materials. Sure, there are materials that can be found across the world, but they're mainly collected through an ability in which PUCK can eat the fallen corpses of defeated enemies.

That's the start of where Shadow Labyrinth's connection with the Pac-Man formula begins to take shape. The demo I tried out at PAX East only showed a small slice of the world featuring numerous interconnected chambers. Many of these rooms contain walls that PUCK can latch onto and move across in a Pac-Man like fashion. Some of those walls even have dots, which can be handy when trying to find the path forward. These sequences will often end with players needing to measure their leap forward and make a bold jump. Traps that lay in wait certainly don't make this easy.

In fact, this is where Shadow Labyrinth starts to have more in common with platformers like Celeste, which is not a comparison I was expecting to make by the end of this demo. Many rooms will contain platforming challenges that require a combination of various mechanics, such as a double jump, a grapple beam that can swing players across gaps or propel them skyward, and an air dash that can be used to squeeze through narrow gaps. There are no one-hit kills, so the platforming is much more forgiving than something like Celeste, but I was surprised when I failed enough of these platforming challenges to the point that I needed to dive into my inventory to restore my health.



Source: Bandai Namco

Boss battles also have an intensity to them. In addition to recognizing the attack patterns of the giant creature known as the Plegeoite and knowing when to dodge incoming strikes, the air dash ability offered some extra excitement and allowed me to drop in behind the big beastie and land some blows. While the boss creatures will often oversize No. 8, there's a special ability called GAIA, in which the main character can combine with PUCK to grow into a large mech creature and throw hands with even the baddest of foes.

As surprisingly fun as Shadow Labyrinth is, it still begs the question of how this game came to be. It's nothing like the Pac-Man that anybody has come to recognize over the past 45 years. So, how did this game happen? What made Bandai Namco want to take their mascot in such a wildly different direction? After asking Producer Seigo Aizawa about this during my demo time, he had a surprising answer. Basically, this genre shift isn't as big of a stretch for Pac-Man as some people think.

"This is still a Pac-Man game and we tried to make this game as one of the Pac-Man games," Aizawa told Shacknews. "What makes this game a Pac-Man is that there are three important pillars. The first one is the maze. The other one is, eat. The last one is you turn the tables, like the Power Pellet. In this game, you can see that you are in a maze, since this is a 2D platform-action Metroidvania. You also eat. When you beat a boss, you can see Pac-Man and No. 8 eating the enemy. The last one is turn the tables with the GAIA mode. By introducing GAIA as a kind of Power Pellet, we try to show this element of turning the tables. That is how we've implemented the key pillars of Pac-Man into Shadow Labyrinth."

I had to sit for a minute to take that in, but that all checks out. This is all before even getting into how Pac-Man fits into the long-running United Galaxy Space Force continuity that has its roots in games like the original Galaga and Dig Dug. As such, expect to see more lore than one might expect to see in a typical Pac-Man game, as players learn more about this world that they were first introduced to during December's Secret Level anthology series.

The time to explore the world of Shadow Labyrinth is drawing near. Look for the game to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on Friday, July 18.

This preview is based on an early Nintendo Switch version of the game played during a private appointment at PAX East 2025. The final product is subject to change.