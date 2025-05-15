All missions in order - Doom: The Dark Ages How many missions are in Doom: The Dark Ages and what's the mission order? Come and find out.

Doom: The Dark Ages has a ton of missions for players to fight through and all of them are packed to the gills with action. But some players want to know specifically how many missions they’re going to get in this demon blood-soaked package. Below you’ll find a list of all missions in Doom: The Dark Ages as well as the order they appear.

Doom: The Dark Ages mission order



Source: id Software

Doom: The Dark Ages has 22 missions for players to rip and tear and parry through. These take place over a lengthy campaign that will test your mettle as the Slayer, introduce exciting new weapons, as well as new movement and fighting mechanics. Speaking of which, you will need to know how to parry, as this turns you from a regular Slayer into an unstoppable force.

Village of Khalim Hebeth Barrier Core Sentinel Barracks The Holy City of Aratum Siege – Part 1 Siege – Part 2 Abyssal Forest Ancestral Forge The Forsaken Plains Hellbreaker Sentinel Command Station From Beyond Spire of Nerathul City of Ry’uul The Kar’Thul Marshes Temple of Lomarith Belly of the Beast Harbor of Souls Resurrection Final Battle Reckoning

With 22 missions, expect to get a whole lot of enjoyment out of Doom: The Dark Ages, especially if you’re tracking down all of the secrets in each mission. Check out our Doom: The Dark Ages page for help finding the secrets and learning some of the important techniques to send those demons back to Hell.