All missions in order - Doom: The Dark Ages

How many missions are in Doom: The Dark Ages and what's the mission order? Come and find out.
Doom: The Dark Ages has a ton of missions for players to fight through and all of them are packed to the gills with action. But some players want to know specifically how many missions they’re going to get in this demon blood-soaked package. Below you’ll find a list of all missions in Doom: The Dark Ages as well as the order they appear.

Doom: The Dark Ages mission order


Source: id Software

Doom: The Dark Ages has 22 missions for players to rip and tear and parry through. These take place over a lengthy campaign that will test your mettle as the Slayer, introduce exciting new weapons, as well as new movement and fighting mechanics. Speaking of which, you will need to know how to parry, as this turns you from a regular Slayer into an unstoppable force.

  1. Village of Khalim
  2. Hebeth
  3. Barrier Core
  4. Sentinel Barracks
  5. The Holy City of Aratum
  6. Siege – Part 1
  7. Siege – Part 2
  8. Abyssal Forest
  9. Ancestral Forge
  10. The Forsaken Plains
  11. Hellbreaker
  12. Sentinel Command Station
  13. From Beyond
  14. Spire of Nerathul
  15. City of Ry’uul
  16. The Kar’Thul Marshes
  17. Temple of Lomarith
  18. Belly of the Beast
  19. Harbor of Souls
  20. Resurrection
  21. Final Battle
  22. Reckoning

With 22 missions, expect to get a whole lot of enjoyment out of Doom: The Dark Ages, especially if you’re tracking down all of the secrets in each mission. Check out our Doom: The Dark Ages page for help finding the secrets and learning some of the important techniques to send those demons back to Hell.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

