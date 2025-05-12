All secrets in Sentinel Barracks - Doom: The Dark Ages Where to find the six secrets in Sentinel Barracks in Doom: The Dark Ages.

The Sentinel Barracks mission in Doom: The Dark Ages has six secrets for players to find as well as a codex page. These are scattered throughout the level, with a couple requiring some risky jumps to reach.

Secret 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

The first secret is shortly after you get the Skullcrusher. Continue to the outside balcony and then in to where the long hall filled with shielded demons is. On the left will be a shield bash door. Smash through to get a toy.

Secret 2



Source: Shacknews

This is a secret chest of gold up on a balcony to the right of the partially closed door. Go to the left side of the room and use the Shield Recall jump to leap up. Then use the shield bash to knock the block over to the right-hand side of the room. Climb up to get the gold.

Secret 3



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

The third secret is found by the next encounter marker, after you get trapped in the round room and fight off the demons. Look for the locked door on the right and interactive with the lever to open it. Climb up to find some gold and a Life Sigil.

Secret 4



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This secret is shortly after you make it to the next area of the mission. As you approach the bridge with the skulls that fly at you, look down to the left to spot some gold. Run and jump to the gold and climb up to reach a Life Sigil.

Secret 5



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This secret is located near the section of the bridge that’s broken. Jump to the broken bridge as if you were following the objective, but then turn around and jump the other way to a lower section. Clear the demons, collect your gold, and work your way up to find a ruby for upgrades.

Secret 6



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This final secret is a weapon skin and is found near the end of the mission. Instead of jumping down to the door exit icon, look for the gold that leads up to some humans.

Codex



Source: Shacknews

Though not technically a secret, you can find a codex page right at the end of the level. Instead of bashing through the wooden barricade beside the Sentinel Shrine, follow the gold up the hill to the page.

With all of the secrets found in Sentinel Barracks, you’ll be on to the next mission, The Holy City of Aratum. Smash on over to our Doom: The Dark Ages page for help finding the secrets in other missions.